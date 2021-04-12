KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ACQUIRES 600,000,000 DOGECOIN CASH

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way indoor air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced that last month it completed an exchange with the Dogecoin Cash Foundation of its entire holdings in First Bitcoin (Crypto: BIT) for 600,000,000 Dogecoin Cash (Crypto: DOG).

This enables KNOS to participate in its recently formed DogeSPAC at a greater rate than the 20% already earned as the SPAC's sponsor.

"With the growing excitement around Dogecoin Cash, Kronos aggressively accepting Dogecoin as payment, and our popular limited edition air purifier rebranded as AirDOGE, we felt that swapping into Dogecoin Cash was a natural fit," stated company President, Michael Rubinov.

Customers can purchase the company’s revolutionary clean air products using U.S. Dollars, Dogecoin, and other cryptos by visiting the Kronos shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com



About Dogecoin Cash

Dogecoin Cash was created as a non-inflationary complement to the original Dogecoin, utilizing several important advancements in crypto since the introduction of DOGE in 2013, including:

Proof of Content

Instead of the carbon-emitting Proof of Work mining used by coins like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, Dogecoin Cash uses the innovative new Proof of Content mechanism to distribute DOG to the community. Under the Proof of Content system, content creators can earn Dogecoin Cash by sharing links on the social platform Tipestry, where members vote to determine how much crypto each post and comment receives. Rather than encouraging energy consumption, this new system rewards people for creating and sharing content.

Proof of Work mining currently uses as much power as some entire countries including Greece and Argentina. According to a recent report published by Bank of America, "We believe ESG-minded [environmental, social, and governance] investors have to pay attention to the enormous environmental costs of Bitcoin."

DeFi

Designed to operate within the decentralized finance ecosystem, Dogecoin Cash exists on both the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, and on Binance Smart Chain in the BEP-20 format. It is currently tradeable on decentralized exchanges including Uniswap on Ethereum and PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain. Holders can also stake their Dogecoin Cash via smart contract at stake.dog, store their tokens in a wide selection of Ethereum and Biance Smart Chain wallets, and exchange them for other assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other crypto currencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

