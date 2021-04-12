Magna to Hold Virtual Investor Event

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA), a mobility technology company and global leader in the automotive industry, will hold a virtual investor event on April 13, 2021. Magna’s Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri and Chief Financial Officer Vince Galifi will present on the company’s unique position in the market, systems-level capabilities, and go-forward strategy to power profitable growth in a transformative industry.



The presentation and question and answer session will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET. To view the webcast, please register by clicking here. The live stream will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To ask a question during the question & answer session, please dial:

RESERVATION # 21993161 Toll-Free Austria: 011-43-800-293-044 Toll-Free Germany: 011-49-800-181-7183 Toll-Free North America: 1-800-954-1052 Toll USA: 1-212-231-2912 REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after event until April 27, 2021 North America: 1-800-558-5253 International: 1-416-626-4100

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 158,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 342 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities that include body, chassis, exteriors, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

