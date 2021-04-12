Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Private Nursing Service Market set to Garner a Revenue of $1,299.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [170 pages] by Research Dive

The global private nursing service market is set to experience significant growth in the forecast period. Asia Pacific region predicted to dominate the market. Many key players working towards further growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA , April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report was recently published by Research Dive titled, “Private Nursing Services Market by Service type (Retirement Communities, Group Care Homes, Nursing Care Facilities, Home Health Care Providers), By End use (Male nursing care, Female nursing care), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

The global private nursing service market is predicted to see a rise in revenue from $834.2 billion in 2018 to over $1,299.8 billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2026.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific Region is predicted to gain revenue of over $300.2 billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The general population of Asia is aging and the changes in the family structure have been a important factor in the growth of the market.

Key Market Segment

  • By service type, the retirement communities sub-segment is set to gain stronghold in the market with a rise in revenue from $208.6 billion in 2018 to over $353.5 billion in 2026. Many families today opt for a nuclear style of living due to which the older member do not receive the care and attention they need. Thus, many people take them to live in retirement homes, where there are professionals available round the clock to care for them.

  • By application, the female nursing care segment is set to dominate the market with a revenue rise from $508.9 billion in 2018 to over $773.4 billion in 2026. A lot of patients living in nursing homes tend to prefer female nurses for their more sensitive and caring nature. This is predicted to be a primary factor in the growth of the segment.

Market Dynamics

The older generation is usually prone to a host of chronic illnesses, and these specifically require long term treatments and procedures. But with the prevalence of nuclear families in the society, the dependent members usually do not receive the care they need, which is one of the primary factors that can fuel the private nursing market.

On the contrary, rural areas are devoid of these facilities and people there also lack the general skills to take up the task. On the other hand, the fees of the nurses along with the commute to the remote areas, may be a restraining factor for the market.

Key Players and Strategies

As per the report, some of the key players of the industry are –

  1. The Ensign Group, Inc
  2. Genesis Healthcare
  3. Kaiser Permanente
  4. Trinity Health
  5. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  6. Kindred Healthcare
  7. Brookdale Senior Living
  8. CBI Health Group Inc.
  9. Columbia Asia
  10. Grand World Elder Care.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

