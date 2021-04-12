Orange County General Contractors Liability Insurance Packages Launched

Newly launched general liability insurance packages from Cal Commercial Insurance in Orange County, CA, helps builders and contractors find the products best suited to their unique needs.

Cal Commercial Insurance, an independent insurance agency based in Orange County, California, is announcing the launch of its customized general liability insurance packages designed to help general, residential and commercial contractors and home builders learn more about insurance requirements and the products available to them.

The newly launched general liability insurance packages offer a number of unbiased, general liability options contractors and construction builders can evaluate based on their unique criteria. Complementary assessments are available to those seeking objective guidance and advice.

In order for trade industry professionals to win public bids and deliver services, they are expected to show proof of insurance.

Builders and contractors are required by law to possess comprehensive insurance that protects against lawsuits or claims arising from property damage or job-related injuries, as well as the protection of construction areas and projects under their care, custody and control.

Skilled trade contractors specializing in any area of construction, including installations, roofing, repairs, plumbing, electrical, painting jobs, air conditioning and heating and even landscaping must be protected from potential work-related risks and dangers.

The launch of Cal Commercial’s General Liability Insurance packages offers self-employed professionals and small contracting businesses multiple insurance provider quotes and plans from which to choose based on individual needs and cost/benefit evaluations.

The agency works with a portfolio of insurance companies that specialize in insuring general contractors, builders, roofers, plumbers, framers, painters, HVAC, and electricians, in order to provide clients with optimal, individualized coverage. Their service areas are San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Laguna, Mission Viejo, and all of Orange County, Los Angeles County and Riverside County, CA. They can be reached at (818) 924-2054 to answer any questions.

President and founder, Kevin Walheim, is recognized as a committed insurance specialist who has dedicated his career to helping those who work in the trades resolve their commercial, auto, workers compensation and general liability insurance issues.

A satisfied customer says “Kevin is the most knowledgeable insurance provider I have ever met. Contractors need to talk to him because he reduces costs and provides the best coverage.”

