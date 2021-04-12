Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2021 Results May 4; Hold Conference Call May 5; Announces Select Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its full first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below. The Company also reported select preliminary first quarter 2021 results today in association with upcoming investor relations activities.



The Company expects its Adjusted EBITDA(1) (on a hedged basis) for the first quarter of 2021 to be within a range of $46 million to $48 million, generated by improving production, lower operating costs and rising crude oil prices. The Company also benefited from higher natural gas sales in the Rockies, as a result of acute higher prices from the shortage of natural gas during the February deep freeze that affected much of the nation.

The Company expects total production for the first quarter 2021 to be in the range of 27,000 boe/d to 27,200 boe/d, with 23,800 bbl/d to 24,000 bbl/d of oil production. Using the midpoint, this represents a 3% and 2% increase in oil and total production, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Capital Expenditures for the quarter were between $24 million and $26 million which was primarily for drilling 45 development wells in California.

Earnings Conference Call

Live Call Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 8438708 A live audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events.

An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast: Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 8438708 A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.

_________



(1) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of income (loss) before income taxes and net cash provided (used) by operating activities, respectively.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to loss before income taxes: Low High Loss before income taxes $ (25 ) $ (24 ) Add (Subtract): Interest expense 9 9 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 33 34 (Gains) losses on derivatives 25 25 Net cash received (paid) for scheduled derivative settlements (1 ) (1 ) Other operating expense 1 1 Stock compensation expense 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA (on hedged basis) $ 46 $ 48 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30 $ 31 Add (Subtract): Cash interest payments 15 15 Cash income tax payments — — Other changes in operating assets and liabilities 1 2 Adjusted EBITDA (on hedged basis) $ 46 $ 48

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements; impairments; stock compensation expense; and other unusual, out-of-period and infrequent items. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and is widely used by the industry and the investment community. The measure also allows our management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results between periods without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. While Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, the amounts included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA were computed in accordance with GAAP. This measure is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

