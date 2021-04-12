Aura Launches Contest to Transform Your Grandma into the Next Instagram Baddie

Digital Frame Innovator Seeks Badass Grandmas (And Grandma-Figures) for Photo shoot, Prize Money, and Influencer Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura — innovator of the world’s most intelligent digital photo frames — today announced a brand new contest just in time for Mother’s Day, celebrating the ultimate family matriarch: Grandma. Starting today at 9:00am EDT, the brand invites users to submit their grandma to Aura’s “Do it for the Gram” contest for the chance to make her the brand’s next big influencer.



Prizes include:

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 to spend on making new memories with grandma, Aura frames for the family, and a glamorous, insta-worthy photoshoot to show off Grandma’s icon status. Her story and photos will also be featured as a new campaign on Aura's Instagram, website, email newsletter, and blog, helping build her platform as the next social media star.

Two second-place winners will receive $2,500 and Aura frames for the family, and will be featured on Aura's Instagram, website, email newsletter, and blog.

Three third-place winners will receive Aura frames for the family and will be featured on Aura's Instagram, website, email newsletter, and blog.



To learn more information about the contest and to submit your grandma, visit www.auraframes.com/DoItForTheGram. Entrants will just need to share why their grandma is worthy of being Aura’s next granfluencer, a special memory shared with her, how she inspires them, and upload some of their favorite photos of the special lady. Submissions close on Friday, April 23 at 11:59pm EDT.

“Grandmothers are the ultimate influencers — they're the voices of our past, and the role models for the future. They were there to experience the first round of these cyclical trends that always find their way back into the zeitgeist. They encourage us to let yesterday inspire today, which is at the crux of our mission at Aura,” said Abdur Chowdhury, CEO, Aura Frames. “We’re eager to celebrate the mentors who shape our lives by giving them a memory they'll never forget.”

We believe in celebrating all the badass Boomer women of the world, grandma or not. Is there someone you love who isn’t a blood relative, but provides that quintessentially grandmotherly guidance, acceptance, and generosity? You can still enter! Any and all grandmother figures and female elders are welcome, whether that’s the mama bear of your chosen family or a work mentor who has led you through thick and thin.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's digital frames will fundamentally change the way you experience memories by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. Aura has a growing global community of passionate users in 100+ countries, and has been featured in 500+ product guides including Oprah’s Favorite Things, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Dwell, Parenting Magazine, Business Insider and more. For more information, visit https://auraframes.com.

ABOUT OUR FOUNDERS

Abdur Chowdhury, CEO & Co-Founder, and Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames, created Summize, a search engine, which they sold to Twitter and became the basis of the platform's search function. After working at Twitter, they went on to found Aura Frames where they’re using their tech backgrounds and passion for good memories to revolutionize how photos are being shared. Follow @Abdur and @EJ on Twitter.

Aura Media Contact:

press@auraframes.com