SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Extended Stay America Following Agreement to Sell the Company for $19.50 Per Share – STAY

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the Board of Directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“Extended Stay”) (NASDAQ: STAY) on behalf of Extended Stay’s shareholders.

On March 15, 2021, Extended Stay announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood”) for $19.50 per share. Notably, shares of Extended Stay’s common stock have traded as high as $20.00 per share following the announcement of the proposed transaction. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Extended Stay’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $19.50 per share provides sufficient consideration to Extended Stay’s shareholders, and whether Extended Stay’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Blackstone and Starwood.

Extended Stay shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/extended-stay-america-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


