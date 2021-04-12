Sterling Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- PEARL RIVER, N.Y., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 367-2403, Conference ID 3706085. The webcast will also be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451838&tp_key=da02d64b25. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com .

Sterling Bancorp

Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director – Investor Relations

eharmon@snb.com

212-309-7646

Sterling Bancorp

Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

T 845.369.8040

F 845.369.8255