CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $2.1 million or $1.67 basic and $0.97 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.8 million or $0.63 basic and $0.36 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2020.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Tangible book value attributable to the common stock increased to $53.25 per share outstanding at March 31, 2021 compared to $52.28 at December 31, 2020, and $46.05 at March 31, 2020, reflecting a 15.7% year-on-year increase.
  • Net mortgage banking revenues were up $2.8 million for the quarter versus the same period of 2020, reflecting a $63 million increase in residential mortgage loans for the period, due primarily to refinance activity driven by lower interest rates. Compensation expenses increased $1.5 million compared to the same period in 2020, largely related to mortgage lending compensation.
  • When compared to the first quarter of 2020, first quarter 2021 net interest income was up $0.8 million; net interest margin was up 19 basis points to 3.23%, reflecting an 89 basis point improvement in the cost of interest bearing liabilities compared to a 55 basis point decline in interest earning asset yields; and average interest earning assets were up $65 million, primarily in commercial segment loans and residential loans held for sale.
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.52% and 0.23%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and down from 1.24% and 0.97%, respectively, at March 31, 2020. Recent measures continue to be near this credit cycle’s best.
  • During the first quarter, CIBM Bank originated $18 million in new Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans and received SBA forgiveness funding to close $19 million in PPP loans originated in 2020.
  • Deposits for checking, savings, and money market accounts grew by $44 million during the quarter, reflecting federal fiscal and monetary policies (e.g., low interest rates) and marketing activity results.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with another quarter of strong income and a return on average assets of 1.14% due to continued strength in mortgage lending activity and solid progress in the net interest margin. We typically see a seasonal uptick in purchase money mortgage activity in the warmer months, and we expect that to be countered by reduced refinance activity as a result of the recent increase in long term interest rates.

“Our balance sheet has grown since year-end as a result of (a) surging checking and money market account balances due, in part, to federal economic stimulus policies and programs and (b) steady commercial loan production, which has replaced residential loan balances as refinanced mortgages are sold. While the banking industry as a whole performed better than many experts predicted over the past year, and CIBM performed even better than the peer, particularly with regard to credit metrics, we remain cautious about future credit quality in higher risk segments of the loan portfolio due to the lingering impact of the pandemic,” he concluded.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


 

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020       2021     2020  
   
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 6,265   $ 6,489   $ 7,202   $ 6,669   $ 6,636     $ 6,265   $ 6,636  
Interest expense   536     765     1,017     1,343     1,689       536     1,689  
Net interest income   5,729     5,724     6,185     5,326     4,947       5,729     4,947  
Provision for loan losses   20     101     501     249     202       20     202  
Net interest income after provision for                
loan losses   5,709     5,623     5,684     5,077     4,745       5,709     4,745  
Noninterest income (1)   5,146     6,566     8,104     4,489     2,642       5,146     2,642  
Noninterest expense   7,940     9,317     9,056     7,308     6,322       7,940     6,322  
Income before income taxes   2,915     2,872     4,732     2,258     1,065       2,915     1,065  
Income tax expense   798     565     1,322     575     281       798     281  
Net income $ 2,117   $ 2,307   $ 3,410   $ 1,683   $ 784     $ 2,117   $ 784  
                 
Common Share Data (2):                
Basic net income per share (3) $ 1.67   $ 1.82   $ 2.69   $ 1.36   $ 0.63     $ 1.67   $ 0.63  
Diluted net income per share (3)   0.97     1.06     1.56     0.79     0.36       0.98     0.36  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (4)   53.25     52.28     50.35     47.25     46.05       53.25     46.05  
Book value per share (4)   48.21     47.19     45.27     42.00     40.95       48.21     40.95  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,268,947     1,267,584     1,267,582     1,266,174     1,248,275       1,268,947     1,248,275  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   2,185,433     2,181,142     2,181,868     2,160,201     2,155,315       2,185,433     2,155,315  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 752,715   $ 750,982   $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473     $ 752,715   $ 705,473  
Loans   540,206     539,227     546,351     535,692     513,992       540,206     513,992  
Allowance for loan losses   (9,253 )   (9,122 )   (9,037 )   (8,483 )   (8,107 )     (9,253 )   (8,107 )
Investment securities   112,400     108,492     107,351     113,303     120,105       112,400     120,105  
Deposits   608,433     586,373     593,370     566,811     531,999       608,433     531,999  
Borrowings   30,736     51,310     87,994     120,233     68,950       30,736     68,950  
Stockholders' equity   105,593     103,704     101,271     97,347     95,841       105,593     95,841  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (5)   3.23 %   3.14 %   3.30 %   2.96 %   3.04 %     3.23 %   3.04 %
Net interest spread (6)   3.13 %   3.01 %   3.16 %   2.76 %   2.78 %     3.13 %   2.78 %
Noninterest income to average assets (7)   2.79 %   3.43 %   4.12 %   2.36 %   1.51 %     2.79 %   1.51 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   4.27 %   4.86 %   4.60 %   3.86 %   3.67 %     4.27 %   3.67 %
Efficiency ratio (8)   72.72 %   75.77 %   63.38 %   74.61 %   83.74 %     72.72 %   83.74 %
Earnings on average assets (9)   1.14 %   1.20 %   1.73 %   0.89 %   0.45 %     1.14 %   0.45 %
Earnings on average equity (10)   8.10 %   8.83 %   13.51 %   6.97 %   3.32 %     8.10 %   3.32 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11)   0.23 %   0.23 %   0.32 %   0.92 %   0.97 %     0.23 %   0.97 %
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and                
loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total loans (11)   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.49 %   1.07 %   1.25 %     0.37 %   1.25 %
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans                
and loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total assets (11)   0.52 %   0.54 %   0.60 %   1.02 %   1.24 %     0.52 %   1.24 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11)   1.71 %   1.69 %   1.65 %   1.58 %   1.58 %     1.71 %   1.58 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,                
restructured loans and loans 90 days or                
more past due and still accruing (11)   459.21 %   421.14 %   338.59 %   147.79 %   126.26 %     459.21 %   126.26 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized                
to average loans (11)   -0.08 %   0.01 %   -0.04 %   -0.09 %   0.08 %     -0.01 %   0.15 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   14.03 %   13.81 %   12.76 %   12.27 %   13.59 %     14.03 %   13.59 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   18.15 %   17.44 %   16.13 %   15.49 %   15.36 %     18.15 %   15.36 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   16.89 %   16.19 %   14.87 %   14.23 %   14.11 %     16.89 %   14.11 %
Leverage capital ratio   11.88 %   11.46 %   11.20 %   10.82 %   11.08 %     11.88 %   11.08 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   179     176     176     177     177       179     177  
Number of banking facilities   10     11     11     11     11       10     11  
                 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1:15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post- reverse split periods.
(3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 12 months ended 2020.
(4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(11) Excludes loans held for sale.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 51,691   $ 29,927   $ 30,544   $ 9,120   $ 9,006  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     8,208     18,117     3,622  
Securities available for sale   109,965     106,014     104,866     110,818     117,640  
Equity securities at fair value   2,435     2,478     2,485     2,485     2,465  
Loans held for sale   18,136     42,977     67,496     83,997     24,988  
           
Loans   540,206     539,227     546,351     535,692     513,992  
Allowance for loan losses   (9,253 )   (9,122 )   (9,037 )   (8,483 )   (8,107 )
Net loans   530,953     530,105     537,314     527,209     505,885  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   3,140     3,140     3,140     2,948     2,947  
Premises and equipment, net   4,476     4,682     4,667     4,679     4,769  
Accrued interest receivable   1,983     2,050     2,075     1,973     1,610  
Deferred tax assets, net   16,417     16,292     18,547     19,325     19,509  
Other real estate owned, net   1,875     1,875     2,103     2,334     2,335  
Bank owned life insurance   4,831     4,802     4,774     4,745     4,718  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   126     131     137     142     148  
Other assets   6,687     6,509     7,248     5,259     5,831  
Total Assets $ 752,715   $ 750,982   $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 109,466   $ 92,544   $ 91,134   $ 90,450   $ 67,459  
Interest-bearing demand   63,033     59,679     61,262     54,288     47,760  
Savings   268,026     243,888     225,724     205,470     196,797  
Time   167,908     190,262     215,250     216,603     219,983  
Total deposits   608,433     586,373     593,370     566,811     531,999  
Short-term borrowings   30,736     51,310     54,052     77,273     68,950  
Long-term borrowings   -     -     33,942     42,960     -  
Accrued interest payable   140     246     398     447     543  
Other liabilities   7,813     9,349     10,571     8,313     8,140  
Total liabilities   647,122     647,278     692,333     695,804     609,632  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference   37,308     37,308     37,308     37,308     37,490  
                               
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,294,665 and 1,282,385 issued shares; 1,280,596 and 1,268,316 outstanding shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1)(2)   1,295     1,282     1,282     19,240     19,162  
Capital surplus (2)   179,291     179,188     179,090     161,032     160,990  
Accumulated deficit   (113,452 )   (115,569 )   (117,875 )   (121,285 )   (122,969 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   1,685     2,029     2,000     1,586     1,702  
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   105,593     103,704     101,271     97,347     95,841  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,715   $ 750,982   $ 793,604   $ 793,151   $ 705,473  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 75,146 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2021 and 59,842 at December 31, 2020.
(2) Effective September 14, 2020, the Company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding. Fractional shares were remitted cash at the then-current market value of $15.75 per share.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   3 Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,   March 31, March 31,
    2021     2020     2020     2020     2020       2021     2020  
                                             
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 5,524   $ 5,577   $ 6,054   $ 5,540   $ 5,703     $ 5,524   $ 5,703  
Loans held for sale   175     331     537     451     119       175     119  
Securities   555     564     573     661     763       555     763  
Other investments   11     17     38     17     51       11     51  
Total interest income   6,265     6,489     7,202     6,669     6,636       6,265     6,636  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   512     735     942     1,263     1,512       512     1,512  
Short-term borrowings   24     30     38     54     177       24     177  
Long-term borrowings   0     0     37     26     0       0     0  
Total interest expense   536     765     1,017     1,343     1,689       536     1,689  
Net interest income   5,729     5,724     6,185     5,326     4,947       5,729     4,947  
Provision for loan losses   20     101     501     249     202       20     202  
Net interest income after provision for                
loan losses   5,709     5,623     5,684     5,077     4,745       5,709     4,745  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   84     91     89     88     96       84     96  
Other service fees   40     37     36     36     20       40     20  
Mortgage banking revenue, net   4,983     6,387     7,741     3,990     2,177       4,983     2,177  
Other income   192     165     226     266     265       192     265  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   (43 )   (6 )   0     20     39       (43 )   39  
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   0     55     (55 )   87     437       0     437  
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)   (110 )   (163 )   67     2     (392 )     (110 )   (392 )
Total noninterest income   5,146     6,566     8,104     4,489     2,642       5,146     2,642  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   5,956     7,015     7,329     5,451     4,421       5,956     4,421  
Equipment   379     402     352     379     363       379     363  
Occupancy and premises   434     452     390     407     460       434     460  
Data Processing   185     178     177     155     164       185     164  
Federal deposit insurance   48     49     48     47     0       48     0  
Professional services   253     322     162     242     298       253     298  
Telephone and data communication   60     82     71     67     68       60     68  
Insurance   68     62     58     55     54       68     54  
Other expense   557     755     469     505     494       557     494  
Total noninterest expense   7,940     9,317     9,056     7,308     6,322       7,940     6,322  
Income from operations                
before income taxes   2,915     2,872     4,732     2,258     1,065       2,915     1,065  
Income tax expense   798     565     1,322     575     281       798     281  
Net income   2,117     2,307     3,410     1,683     784       2,117     784  
Preferred stock dividend   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   0     0     33     0     0       0     0  
Net income allocated to                
 common stockholders $ 2,117   $ 2,307   $ 3,443   $ 1,683   $ 784     $ 2,117   $ 784  
                 

 


CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

