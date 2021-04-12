InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and BioMedWire (BMW) Announce Collaboration with Dynamic Global Events (DGE) to Serve as Official Media Partners for Upcoming 2021 Events

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announced it will partner with Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”) as an official media partner for upcoming events in 2021. BioMedWire (“BMW”), a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of the 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork , is also joining as an official media partner for DGE’s upcoming events.

DGE has established itself as a leader within the life sciences industry by providing B2B events that service the dynamic informational and networking needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, healthcare, and allied industries. Founded in 2017, DGE has rapidly made a strong impression with its diverse portfolio of live, virtual and hybrid events spanning a wide range of topics, including: Advancing Women’s Leadership (AWLC), Virtual Clinical Trials (VCT), Digital Marketing for Life Sciences, Medical Affairs Leadership (MALF) and Business Development & Licensing (BD&L).

IBN and BMW will be collaborating with DGE on the following upcoming events:

Real-World Evidence & Market Access Symposium (April 14-15, 2021)

BioPharma BD&L Summit (April 22-23, 2021)

KOL & Thought Leader Engagement Summit (April 28-29, 2021)

Women’s Executive Leadership Virtual Workshop 201 (May 10, 2021)

4 th Virtual Clinical trials (May 17-18, 2021)

Risk-Based Quality Management Summit (June 3-4, 2021)

Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Symposium (June 10-11, 2021)

2 nd Medical Affairs Leadership Forum (June 17-18, 2021)

2 nd Medical Writing – Innovation Strategies for Life Sciences (June 29-30, 2021)

Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies (July 15-16, 2021) Women’s Executive Leadership Virtual Workshop 301 (July 19, 2021)

4 th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit (July 28-30, 2021)

Clinical Trial Agreements (August 8-9, 2021) 2 nd Electronic Trial Master File Forum (August 16-17, 2021)

MedComm 3.0 (September 16-17, 2021) 7 th Advancing Women’s Leadership in Pharma & Healthcare (September 22-24, 2021)

Digital Marketing in Life Sciences (November 1-2, 2021) Women’s Executive Leadership Virtual Workshop 401 (November 8, 2021)

5 th Virtual Clinical Trials (November 15-16, 2021)

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks ahead. For each of these events, InvestorBrandNetwork and BioMedWire will be providing dedicated virtual coverage, including a syndicated article on each event with full dissemination to IBN’s 5000+ strategic syndication partners, social media coverage of the events through IBN’s accounts that collectively have more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms and featured placement on IBN and BMW event pages.



“We are delighted to be collaborating with InvestorBrandNetwork and BioMedWire,” said Elizabeth Stanislaw, MBA, Marketing Manager of Dynamic Global Events. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands will deliver incredible visibility for our sponsors. Moreover, their multifaceted approach will complement our existing strategy to reach larger audiences.”

“The entire team is delighted to be working alongside Dynamic Global Event’s organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications of IBN. “DGE has established themselves as a must-attend resource for the entire life sciences industry, and we are very excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention to their impressive, diverse and relevant array of events.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through BioMedWire (“BMW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

