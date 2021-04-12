Creators Committed to Confidence Join TULA Skincare’s Movement to Make Change in the Beauty Industry, Inspire Confidence, and Amplify the Voices of Fellow Influencers to Continue Empowering Others to #EmbraceYourSkin

While Talking Honestly About Confidence and Beauty, Five Influencers Committed to Promoting Positivity and Self-Care as Part of Their Journeys Towards Confidence Have Teamed Up With TULA to Collaborate on a Selection of Curated and Limited Edition Personalized Skincare Kits

The collaboration highlights the voices of Tess Holliday , Tennille Murphy , Nyma Tang , Chizi Duru & Weylie Hoang , who embody TULA’s commitment to getting real about skincare, recognizing that beauty is never one size fits all, and fostering a more skin positive and inclusive dialogue to inspire confidence. The accomplishments of these women in the spaces of body positivity, sustainability, skin tone inclusivity, natural beauty, and ageless beauty, are unparalleled. They have broken down barriers to create and nurture their own diverse communities, rooted in confidence through self-love, acceptance and inclusivity. The aligned values of TULA and these collaborators marks a partnership that extends beyond a single group or community resonating with many different audiences.

Each influencer has curated a limited edition #EmbraceYourSkin kit personalized to address a specific skincare concern that they themselves have experienced. The kits include a selection of products designed to pamper the skin through exfoliation, hydration, brightening, and more. With whimsical names like “Unleash Your Glow,” “Find Your Balance,” “You Dew You,” “Ageless State of Mind,” and “Bright Inside & Out,” TULA is joyfully embracing skin positivity. By creating compelling content such as skincare tutorials, giving insights into the kits they’ve created, and offering inspiring affirmations of their confidence journeys that will live on Instagram, YouTube, Reels, and TULA’s branded channels, TULA and its collaborators hope to continue encouraging an honest and open conversation around acceptance, and confidence.

In the spirit of inclusivity, TULA is working alongside these five collaborators to create an ever-expanding and flourishing “Share the Spotlight” initiative that will continue to amplify confident voices. The five collaborators will each identify three additional creators that they believe exemplify the shared core values of confidence and inclusivity. TULA will partner with these 15 new creators as part of a year long brand initiative to foster relationships with influencers in new, diverse, and underrepresented communities and support their growth and exposure through sponsored content and other branded opportunities. TULA hopes that by investing in these new creators it will help to build upon the solid foundation TULA and their influencer counterparts have created by participating in future initiatives where they will share their own skincare and confidence journeys through captivating social media partnerships, skin positive imagery, and more. By giving these influencers a similar opportunity to share their positive and empowering messages of confidence with other audiences, TULA hopes this will continue to inspire others to #EmbraceYourSkin.

After discovering from recent TULA customer surveys that language makes a difference in the purchasing habits of customers, TULA’s #EmbraceYourSkin initiative was created. In fact, according to recent customer surveys, 96% of customers were more likely to purchase from a brand that uses positive language in their advertising. While a majority of customers voiced their opinion about the importance of positive advertising language from a brand, 62% of customers also shared that they desired a personalized skincare routine with specific product recommendations for each step. As a result, TULA set out along with its content creator partners to create a series of skincare kits with product recommendations and solutions for various skincare concerns. The partnership represents the latest stride in TULA’s pursuit of changing the industry conversation, by candidly discussing skincare and beauty standards.

“We’re excited to be partnering with this diverse group of women who embody confidence, which is something TULA believes is essential for redefining the concept of beauty in today's world,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “We’re proud to shine a spotlight on the work and impact that these women have had in the industry, specifically for ageless and natural beauty, size representation and skin tone diversity.”

Sachs continued to discuss this collaboration further stating, “This is only the beginning! By creating an inclusive space where everyone can openly explore and share their experiences, we hope that this will help others to discover how to love their skin and embrace what makes them different. We can’t wait to see where these collaborators take us on this skin positivity journey, and who they introduce us to along the way. TULA is committed to continuing this confidence conversation and working with new content creators through various sponsored partnerships and initiatives over the next year. We believe this can only help to strengthen our commitment to changing the standards of beauty through confidence and ultimately, to create a more positive and inclusive industry.”

The limited edition #EmbraceYourSkin kits include:

Unleash Your Glow, Tess Holliday’s Exfoliating Skincare Kit Products Included: So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask and So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub SRP $64

Find Your Balance, Weylie Hoang’s Clarifying Skincare Kit Products Included: Balancing Act Purifying & ph Balancing Biodegradable Toner Pads and Breakout Star Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer SRP $82

You Dew You, Nyma Tang’s Hydrating Skincare Kit Products Included: Dew Your Thing Gel Cream and Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm SRP $72

Ageless State of Mind, Tennille Murphy’s Ageless Skincare Kit Products Included: Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser and Wrinkle Treatment Drops SRP $90

Bright Inside & Out, Chizi Duru’s Brightening Skincare Kit Products Include: Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum and Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen SPF 30 Gel SRP $80





Customers are welcome to explore the new #EmbraceYourSkin kits online, at https://hi.tula.com/embrace-your-skin-kits . For more information about TULA’s ongoing #EmbraceYourSkin initiative, visit www.tula.com/EmbraceYourSkin .

About TULA Skincare: TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, effective and clinically proven skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that have the unique ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, while balancing the microbiome. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin, and uses the latest research to determine which ingredients to include or not. With a focus on being healthy and confident, rather than perfect, TULA Skincare aims to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow. TULA is proud to be a part of the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Initiative, which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices, and is available at Ulta and at tula.com. For more information visit TULA.com and follow @TULA on Instagram

