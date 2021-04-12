Conduent Forms Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee

Committee reflects commitment to operating in a socially responsible manner including its ongoing focus on Environmental, Social and Governance practices

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has formed the Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee as part of the company’s commitment to operating in a socially responsible manner. This committee was formed to ensure that Conduent’s business strategies and activities remain aligned with important matters related to sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



“Conduent’s dedication to economic, environmental, and social responsibility has always been an integral part of our long-term performance strategy,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent CEO. “The creation of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee by our Board of Directors represents an extension and strengthening of our ongoing commitment to conduct business in a socially responsible way.”

The committee will be responsible for assisting the Board in providing oversight of Conduent’s material ESG and social responsibility related strategies, initiatives, investments and policies. Its focus areas will include:

Impact of climate change and other environmental matters including energy and natural resource conservation

Supply chain diversity

Employee health, safety and well-being

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Workforce human rights

Public policy engagement

Corporate charitable and philanthropic activities



Earlier this year, Conduent announced the release of its 2019 ESG metrics, aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and highlighting its strong corporate responsibility and commitment to ESG transparency. Conduent will also release a Corporate Social Responsibility Report later this year that will include an updated SASB Disclosure Framework based on 2020 data.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1- 310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, duane.brozek@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.



