Aaron Kropp Promoted to Director, Integration Management Office

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron Kropp, a corporate post-merger integration team member, to Director, Integration Management Office.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities since joining the RealManage family, states Aaron Kropp. "Coming from an acquired company myself, I am deeply committed to ensuring successful mergers and looking forward to continuing to play a role in our company's growth."



In 2001 Aaron took a position with Rowell Inc., a boutique management company in the Chicagoland area. Over 16 years, he rose from an entry-level position as a file clerk to managing the A/R and Collections department while providing software and IT support. When RealManage acquired Rowell in 2017, Aaron worked with the post-merger integration team to facilitate the two companies joining. He was recognized through that process as a prime candidate for the Project Manager position to facilitate future acquisitions mergers. In RealManage, he has coordinated all aspects of integrating operations for six acquisitions to date.



Executive Vice President, Integration Management Office, Amber Jackson states, “Aaron has a unique skill set in that he can comprehend and master nearly any business process. This makes him ideal for M&A integration which touches every aspect of front and back-office operations. His keen business sense and agility position him for a bright future with RealManage and I am honored to work alongside him.”

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

