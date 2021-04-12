Stereotaxis CEO Invited as Keynote Speaker at Robotic Surgery & Enabling Technologies Summit 2021

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Robotic Surgery & Enabling Technologies Virtual Summit 2021. The presentation will take place on Thursday, April 15, 2021.



Mr. Fischel will focus his discussion on the current clinical and technological frontiers of robotic surgery.

“We are excited for David to share his broad perspective on what the robotic surgery community has accomplished and the significant areas of opportunity ahead of us,” says Dr. Emir Osmanagic, Chairman of The Summit and Director of Digital Surgery at Johnson & Johnson.

“I am honored to be able to join Dr. Osmanagic and The Summit,” says Mr. Fischel. “We are experiencing a golden period of progress for robotic technology in medicine, with advances in robotics and the digitization of surgery having an increasingly positive impact on patient care and healthcare systems.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

