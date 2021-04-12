New US Scientific Study suggests a2 Milk® may cause fewer symptoms of lactose intolerance amongst American adults

This is the first study of its kind in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new clinical study conducted by Indiana’s Purdue University Meredith Professor of Nutrition, Dennis Savaiano, indicates that some people who suffer stomach discomfort after drinking conventional milk may have significantly reduced symptoms if they consume milk that contains only the A2 beta casein protein type and is A1 beta-casein protein free.

The report published in the European based Nutrients Journal1 also reported a significant difference between milk containing only A2 protein (and no A1 protein) compared to conventional milk with lower levels of A2 protein.

This is the first study that has ever been conducted in the US where the scientists examined varying levels of A2 protein in the milk that was given to participants.

Throughout the study, each person was given an individualized quantity of four types of milk, calculated according to their body-weight: a2 Milk® (with only A2 protein); Jersey cow milk (25% A1 protein/75% A2 protein); conventional milk (75% A1 protein/25% A2 protein) and lactose-free milk (60% A1 protein/40% A2 protein).

Prof. Savaiano conducted a double-blind, randomized, cross over clinical trial (the global gold-standard) to examine the effects that A1 and A2 proteins have on people who are confirmed lactose maldigesters or have been diagnosed with lactose intolerance.

According to the US National Digestive Diseases Information Clearinghouse, some 30 million to 50 million Americans report lactose intolerance symptoms, including up to 75 percent of African Americans and American Indians and 90 percent of Asian Americans2.

According to Prof. Savaiano, “Individuals consuming the milk containing only A2 protein had significantly reduced stomach discomfort as compared to conventional milk. Overall gastrointestinal symptoms for abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence and diarrhea were significantly decreased when consuming milk containing only A2 protein as compared to conventional milk.”

Blake Waltrip, US CEO of The a2 Milk Company said, “The a2 Milk Company is the A2 protein pioneer and believes in it benefits. It is the only major dairy company in the US that produces products that only contain the A2 protein. This is our commitment to consumers; our products are made from pure and natural A2 protein cows’ milk.”

Prof. Savaiano said, “Our study results compare favorably to previous scientific studies conducted in other markets globally. The primary advantage for some people in drinking milk with only A2 protein appears to be overall reduced stomach discomfort. Many people don’t feel bloated or feel stomach pain after drinking a2 Milk®,” said Dr. Savaiano. “These studies indicate that a2 Milk® works well for people of all ethnicities and it also may be a better option than conventional milk for some people who are lactose maldigesters.”

Mr. Waltrip said, “We are excited to see more scientific evidence around the A2 protein that continues to underpin our claim that a2 Milk® is easier on digestion and will help alleviate discomfort for many consumers that suffer from dairy intolerance. This study supports what we have seen in similar studies in other markets in the world where a2 Milk® products have grown rapidly.” Mr. Waltrip added, “Through our educational efforts in the US, many Americans are now becoming familiar with the benefits of dairy containing only A2 protein. We hope studies like this spark interest in learning more and allow people with sensitivity to regular milk to enjoy the nutrition and great taste of dairy with a2 Milk®.”

The a2 Milk Company works with local U.S. dairy farmers to identify cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for some of those with sensitivities to enjoy 100% real cows' milk. Consumers can find a2 Milk® at over 20,000 stores nationwide, including select Costco, Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market and more.

For more information on The a2 Milk Company, its products and availability, please visit a2milk.com

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after a scientific research showed that proteins in milk affect some people differently. a2 Milk® comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk® may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. a2 Milk® products include Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Chocolate 2% Reduced, Fat Free, Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, and Creamy Vanilla Coffee Creamer.

