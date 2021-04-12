Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,018 in the last 365 days.

Full Spectrum Group Acquires Analytical Maintenance Services (AMS)

An overview of Full Spectrum Group's 3rd strategic business acquisition in the past 12 months

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Spectrum Group (“FSG”), a premier provider of scientific equipment repair services, has completed its third strategic acquisition in the last 12 months and has acquired Analytical Maintenance Services, Inc. (“AMS”). AMS is a brand-agnostic provider of equipment repair, maintenance, and validation services for the laboratory instrumentation market.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, AMS is a multi-vendor service provider for laboratory instrumentation, offering a full array of service contracts, preventative maintenance programs, instrument qualifications, repair services, asset management services, replacement parts, and reconditioned instruments to a diverse customer base.

This strategic alliance will expand FSG's expertise and reach, enabling better service for clients and a broader suite of repair, calibration, and maintenance offerings to ensure laboratory uptime. Full Spectrum Group has been offering lab equipment repair, lab asset management, laboratory service contracts, and other scientific equipment services for close to three decades. With a strong focus on biotech, pharmaceutical, petroleum, food production, and environmental industries, FSG exists to help lab managers focus on growth and operations by taking equipment maintenance and repair off their plate.

Full Spectrum Group has differentiated itself for years with unmatched service response times, friendly and experienced service engineers, and solid business processes that drive a high level of customer satisfaction.

If you would like additional information about the services we provide, please use the contact information listed. You can also learn more about Full Spectrum Group and Analytical Maintenance Services by visiting our websites at www.fsaservice.com and www.amsinc-intl.com.


Media contact:
Full Spectrum Group
Full Spectrum Group, LLC
866-309-8167
press@fsaservice.com
http://www.fsaservice.com

You just read:

Full Spectrum Group Acquires Analytical Maintenance Services (AMS)

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.