GR8 People Experiences a Strong Start to 2021 With Continued Growth, National Recognition and Product Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Resilience and agility in responding to changes in talent acquisition post-COVID-19 with powerful recruiting software meets demand, exceeds customer expectations, and propels GR8 People forward as the One-Experience Talent Platform.



PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the architect of a breakthrough one-experience talent platform for the enterprise, reported today a strong first quarter performance that demonstrates continued progress in customer gains, recognition, and product innovation.

Forging New Customer Partnerships with Global, Enterprise Organizations

The business case for investing in a talent platform has become far more compelling over the past year, and it is top of mind among those planning any HR tech purchase that will truly set up their teams for success. According to Aptitude Research, "improving efficiencies" and "moving away from disparate solutions to one provider" are among the top three drivers influencing talent acquisition technology decisions in 2021. A sample of the enterprise organizations that made the decision to partner with GR8 People at the start of this year include:

An American multinational automaker with more than 100K employees around the globe

A leading independent clinical asset management company that helps healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools

A full-service hair salon chain employing thousands of professionals throughout the United States



Achieving National Recognition

For the eighth consecutive quarter, GR8 People has been named a High Performer in G2’s Applicant Tracking Systems Enterprise Grid® and the Candidate Relationship Management Grid® based on real time customer satisfaction scores

scores With ratings based solely on feedback from buyers, GR8 People also achieved strong rankings across all categories in , including #2 in Overall Leaders in Talent Management Technology

SelectSoftware Reviews rated GR8 People’s Virtual Recruiting Event Solution as a top provider, with their primary reason being that “GR8 People has an Event CRM built into their virtual platform allowing businesses to continuously engage and nurture their event-based talent pool.”



Enhancing the GR8 People One-Experience Talent Platform

The continued evolution of GR8 CRM has transformed the Talent CRM market with intelligent automation that powers lead journeys to put lists of actionable talent in recruiters’ hands to hire higher quality candidates faster

to put lists of actionable talent in recruiters’ hands to hire higher quality candidates faster New integrations with HR technology market leaders were launched including Zoom, ADP, Accurate Background and Ceridian/Dayforce

"Around this time last year, life as we knew it came to a halt. Our relentless focus on execution and customer success solidified our position that high-performing software isn’t just about technology alone. Close partnerships, team experience, resilience and agility gave us the foundation for transformation and momentum for 2021,” said Diane Smith, CEO of GR8 People. “GR8 People is fulfilling its destiny as the trusted industry standard because of our team’s dedication and breakneck innovation. I'm extremely proud of our employees and the customers we partner with for delivering such strong results and presenting incredible opportunities for collective success in the years to come.”

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle for more efficient and effective talent acquisition results. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage, and hire talent. With the added benefit of text recruiting, virtual and campus event solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, operational excellence, and business intelligence.

Contact

Alex Adams

aadams@gr8people.com

215-693-1192