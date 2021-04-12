Sandeep Yeri Promoted to Director of Application Development

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealManage Family of Brands is pleased to announce the promotion of Sandeep Yeti, a member of the software development team, to Director of Applications.



Sandeep joined our team in 2013 as an application developer. He has 18 years of experience in software development and cloud services and holds a Master’s degree in engineering. Sandeep has been a key person from the time he joined us in the design, development, and architecture of software applications and process automation. He has led application performance improvement projects and enhanced user experience for customers. He has spearheaded the major overhaul of various CiraNet portals involving multiple teams and introduced cutting-edge technologies.



Vice President of Application Development, Kenneth Debes, states, “From the time he joined us, Sandeep Yeri quickly proved his immense value to the company. Sandeep has a proven record of technical expertise, collaboration, and leadership and currently leads multiple development teams. I am excited to have Sandeep move into his new role where his expertise will undoubtedly lead to the success of our next-generation applications.”



Some of the key accomplishments of Sandeep have been fully automating the corporate billing system, time and expense management system, banking integration, and automation of accounting processes. His contribution in company strategy, business development, technology roadmap planning has led to many successes and increased profitability for the company. Sandeep has also been instrumental in coaching and mentoring the software team.



About the RealManage Family of Brands



The RealManage Family of Brands consists of RealManage, GrandManors, and CiraConnect. RealManage and GrandManors provide community management services and combined manage close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. CiraConnect is a fully integrated cloud-based SaaS management software platform with on-demand variable outsourced service capabilities.

