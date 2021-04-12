Jun Group Launches Self-Service Advertising Platform for SMBs

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group , a mobile advertising platform that delivers connected TV, audio, full-screen video and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers, has launched its new self-service advertising platform for small and midsize businesses called Business+.



Business+ makes it easy for companies to access the most impactful online advertising inventory through a simple and intuitive user interface.

“Companies everywhere are looking for concrete digital solutions that can be tied directly to sales,” according to Jun Group CEO Corey Weiner. “The past decade has seen an explosion of effective digital channels that, frankly, most companies aren’t using effectively. Channels like connected TV, streaming audio and mobile in-app advertising aren’t marketed the same way as their shinier Facebook and Google counterparts.”

To launch a new campaign, users simply select the type of campaign they want to run; choose their target audience by location, demographics and interest; and upload their creative. For customers without creative, Jun Group’s in-house creative team will work with existing materials or start from scratch to create an ad that gets noticed and gets results. Once the campaign is live, Business+ provides real-time updates on how the campaign is performing.

“For the first time in history, everyone has access to the same inventory used by Fortune 500 companies,” says Jun Group Director of Product Management Laura Schaffer. “Business+ gives unrestricted access to these channels that are designed to reach your target audience and drive sales.”

JUN GROUP

Imagine advertising only to people who say they’re interested. Jun Group does this at scale, crafting custom audiences using first-party data collected directly from its SDK. Jun Group delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers and drives opt-in page views for leading publishers. Jun Group is powered by its machine-learning optimization tool, Vera; its custom audience targeting platform, Schema; and its in-house creative studio, Candor. Across brand, shopper, publisher and influencer marketing, Jun Group delivers measurable results by engaging customers in a meaningful, non-intrusive way.

Based in New York City, Jun Group is a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. Jun Group is a certified 2020 Great Place to Work . Visit jungroup.com or follow on Linkedin .

Contact

WILL BRAITHWAITE | MARKETING MANAGER

JUN GROUP | DIRECT 610.585.8471

wbraithwaite@jungroup.com