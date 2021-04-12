Lottery.com Paving Way for Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Lottery.com announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Betting on the Digital Gaming Market.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/0d6rE

Even with its scale, the lottery market is particularly unique. Competition is relatively scant due to the difficulty of breaking the long-held paradigm of buying tickets at a retail point of sale. Currently less than 3% of global lottery sales are online. That’s only about $12 billion market penetration into a nearly $400 billion industry. A digital transformation seems inevitable, one that aligns with the online sports betting market where 82% of all activity is online.

An innovator in blockchain, Lottery.com is leading the digital transformation by building a premier global marketplace for games of chance. Already one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the space, Lottery.com is a premier provider of global lottery data with a diverse product offering, underscoring current revenues and projections for strong upcoming cash flow. The company’s online platform and mobile application allow users to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their homes or on the go in the United States and internationally. In 2020, Lottery.com sold more than one million Powerball and Mega Millions tickets across 148 countries worldwide, a milestone in the company’s rapid expansion.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, Texas-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their homes or on the go, both in the United States and internationally. The company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its WinTogether.org platform, Lottery.com offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

For more information about the company, please visit www.Lottery.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/Lottery .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com