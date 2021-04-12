/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 5-Apr-21 - - - 6-Apr-21 60,230 535.58 32,257,820.78 7-Apr-21 61,242 526.73 32,257,729.20 8-Apr-21 60,692 531.50 32,257,652.34 9-Apr-21 60,387 534.19 32,257,871.87

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).