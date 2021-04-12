ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|5-Apr-21
|-
|-
|-
|6-Apr-21
|60,230
|535.58
|32,257,820.78
|7-Apr-21
|61,242
|526.73
|32,257,729.20
|8-Apr-21
|60,692
|531.50
|32,257,652.34
|9-Apr-21
|60,387
|534.19
|32,257,871.87
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
