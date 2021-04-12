HERE Marketplace adds CustomWeather data for industries to build location-aware, weather-intelligent applications

/EIN News/ -- Seamless developer access to global climate, forecast, real-time and historical weather datasets

April 12, 2021

Chicago, Illinois - HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that CustomWeather has joined the HERE Marketplace, providing software developers seamless access to robust sets of weather and climate data. Weather conditions and environmental data are increasingly used by automakers, in transportation and logistics, and across supply chains to improve operations, driver safety and end-customer satisfaction.

The HERE platform’s Marketplace offers secure data exchange, essential location data and technology and a rich ecosystem of partners. With CustomWeather data multiple industries can develop business-enhancing solutions on the HERE platform, including:

Transport & Logistics : Fleet managers can plan and respond when high winds threaten to overturn vehicles or severe weather impacts driving conditions. Solar radiation data delivers insights on road temperatures and tire wear. Severe weather alerts, storm cell tracking, and real-time weather monitoring enable efficient route planning and delivery.



: Fleet managers can plan and respond when high winds threaten to overturn vehicles or severe weather impacts driving conditions. Solar radiation data delivers insights on road temperatures and tire wear. Severe weather alerts, storm cell tracking, and real-time weather monitoring enable efficient route planning and delivery. Energy, Renewables and Utilities: Utility planning, site placement and capacity management are aided by historical weather data analysis. Severe weather alerts, lightning strike data, and storm cell tracking enable emergency response and preparation.



Utility planning, site placement and capacity management are aided by historical weather data analysis. Severe weather alerts, lightning strike data, and storm cell tracking enable emergency response and preparation. Insurance: Historical weather and climate data aid in modeling short- and long-term risk. CustomWeather provides comprehensive flood forecasting and analysis to insurance companies worldwide. Accurate post-event weather data supports claim management and verification.



Historical weather and climate data aid in modeling short- and long-term risk. CustomWeather provides comprehensive flood forecasting and analysis to insurance companies worldwide. Accurate post-event weather data supports claim management and verification. Transportation: Precision forecasting, weather alerts, storm cell tracking and Doppler radar can be ingested by vehicle advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS) via the HERE Platform. Extreme temperatures and humidity impact EV battery life, making temperature forecasts an important component of range limits and anticipated recharging stops.

“The HERE Marketplace is an ideal platform for us to connect with new partners to create novel, meaningful weather solutions,” said Geoff Flint, President and CEO of CustomWeather. “The HERE Marketplace focus on location-based data aligns with our weather insights and capabilities, and we look forward to seeing what can be built with these incredibly relevant datasets.”

“Location and weather data are two of the most important pieces of information in business operations. Requests for these datasets only increase as industry digitalization and ubiquitous device connectivity reach scale,” said Jonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform at HERE Technologies. “We’re thrilled to have CustomWeather join the Marketplace and to see what developers build with the unique insights that location and weather intelligence provide.”

To find more details about the HERE Platform’s Marketplace, visit: https://www.here.com/platform/marketplace



Media Contact

James Overstall

+49 171 533 4418

james.overstall@here.com

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

Jordan.stark@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About CustomWeather, Inc.

CustomWeather offers exclusive, customized solutions with boutique-level customer service for utilities, media, business, and government institutions that seek only the highest quality data and services. CustomWeather’s pinpoint weather data, including many lesser-known and unique variables, for millions of locations worldwide, in 200+ countries and in over 85 languages, is an unmatched weather service for forward-thinking enterprises. In addition to real-time and forecasted weather data, CustomWeather maintains a unique and powerful historical data trove dating back 50+ years that empowers clients to train their own internal AI models for business forecasting and analytics. For more information, visit https://customweather.com/ .

Media Contact

CustomWeather, Inc.

Susan Flint, 415-777-3303

marketing@customweather.com



Attachment