Jim Feldkamp Offers Valuable Tips on Beating Uncertainty and living peacefully
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times are tough, and many people are dealing with uncertainties that can have long-term effects on their lives. One of the biggest disrupters to life at the moment is the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has put many out of jobs, and there is the ever-rising possibility that one could become a victim of the virus. In this environment of chaos and confusion, Jim Feldkamp offers hope and tips on overcoming uncertainty and living life to the fullest, regardless of the situation.
Having served in active conflict, Jim is quite an authority on dealing with uncertainty. He is the lead consultant on Intelligence & Counterterrorism at Complete Threat Preparedness. Jim is an ex-military person and has also served with the FBI. In 1991 during Desert Storm one, Jim served as US Naval Flight Officer, focused on counterterrorism. He was also the navigator of U.S attack aircraft EA-6B. After leaving active military service, Jim joined the FBI as a special agent stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. While working with the FBI, he was made one of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force pioneer members and was one of the three pilots that did aerial surveillance when pursuing terrorists. In 2004, he quit his FBI job and took a jab at political office, participating in 2004 and 2006. Then, in 2007, Jim was called back into active service as a National Reserve Duty officer tasked with coordinating information sharing internationally and domestically. He is also into academia and is working on a course on terrorism and unconventional threats. He also had a stint as an adjunct professor at George Mason University and at George Washington University, teaching domestic and international terrorism at the undergrad level. Essentially, in a career that spans over 30-years old, Jim has seen it all and knows a thing or two about dealing with the uncertainties of life.
One of his best lessons on dealing with uncertainty is to stay relaxed no matter what is happening. Jim argues that if one can relax in times of distress, they are likely to make better decisions that will lead to much better outcomes. Having been in the military and involved in active combat, he knows that any form of panic can disrupt the thought process and make an already bad situation worse. He recalls that back in 1991, they got attacked while on a mission to jam the enemy’s attack capabilities. However, while the risk of dying was quite high, he looked at all the incoming firepower as some fireworks show. This helped him eliminate the train of negative thoughts that could have hurt his thought process. Jim also adds that while what happened to him is not easy for others to replicate, the secret to staying calm under distress is to have as much information as possible about the situation. Information is power and can help you make the right decisions to help you get out of your current situation and rise.
His second experience-based approach to dealing with uncertainty and discomfort is to be comfortable in your own skin. In Jim’s view, when you are not comfortable in your own skin, you are likely to create barriers with people that can help you get out of your situation. That’s because, out of fear of being judged, one can end up shielding from the people that might help them out. Jim explains that once one is comfortable in their own skin, it becomes easy to communicate, and in the process, figure out solutions from the surrounding. For context, he states that most times when he had to go for duty overseas, he had to deal with people from different cultures who may not even understand English. However, rather than panicking, he used his self-awareness to find ways to interact with the local community and leverage that to his advantage, including navigating through dangerous situations. In Jim’s view, this is something that pretty much anyone can leverage and deal with discomfort and stress much better. For one to be comfortable in their own skins, Jim recommends that people should travel more. Through travel, one gets new perspectives on life and even realizes that some of the problems that they think are insurmountable are nothing compared to the issues that people are facing elsewhere.
On top of that, Jim recommends that to deal with extreme discomfort, one should learn to take things a day at a time. He states that this eliminates the stress of imagining what it will be like in two days, a week, or a month. Jim learned this tactic while serving in the military where you are never guaranteed what will happen next, especially when you are in an active combat zone. He asserts that by taking things a day at a time, you feel happier and unlikely to feel stressed regardless of the situation that one is going through in life.
Considering that experience is always the best teacher in life, Jim’s advice applies quite well, especially under the current circumstances, where people are dealing with many unknowns due to the pandemic. For instance, when one takes life every day at a time, things like worrying about getting sick or losing income stop to matter. As long as you are okay at a given time, it is a reason to be peaceful. If enough people take similar precautions, most of the stress occasioned by the pandemic will reduce. With lower stress levels comes a better immunity, a higher chance of beating the worst of COVID-19, and many other diseases. James is also a published author, with his book available on Amazon. You can read more about him in his bio on muckrack, and see his collections on pinterest. For more information, visit https://jamesfeldkamp.co/
