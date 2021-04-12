PEARSON and ECMCC Sign Country Partnership for Quality UK Education in Pakistan
ECMCC & Pearson join hands for the delivery of BTEC Higher Nationals (Level 4 and Level 5) qualifications in computing and business acceptable across the globe
Providing skill-based qualifications and trainings to make the candidates become self-employed at the same time, is a paradigm shift for the future of jobs in Pakistan.”ISLAMABAD, ICT, PAKISTAN, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MoU was signed by Hameer Ali, Director ECMCC and Syed Waqar Shah, Country Manager, Pearson Pakistan. The ceremony took place at Serena Hotel Islamabad in the presence of ECMCC and Pearson Pakistan teams.
— Syed Waqar Shah, Country Manager, Pearson Pakistan.
Pearson BTEC Higher National qualifications are recognised by industry and higher education authorities around the world as the principal technical professional qualification at Level 4 and 5. HND is an ideal choice for students seeking an affordable and relevant route to a degree or employment. Students will be able to learn these courses through ECMCC blended teaching platform.
While appreciating ECMCC’s vision, Waqar Shah expressed his gratitude and said, “providing skill-based qualifications and trainings to make the candidates become self-employed at the same time, is a paradigm shift for the future of jobs in Pakistan.” He further said, “It will not only enhance the quality of the academic provision but would also give students training and grooming required to compete in the global world”.
Hameer Ali, emphasized on the need of e-commerce skill-set to expand the earning potential of the students and for making a mark in the entrepreneurial landscape in Pakistan and beyond.
Earlier, last month, Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan inaugurated the Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College. He appreciated the unique partnership between Extreme Commerce and the Magna Carta College for and the importance of quality education through ECMCC that will lay pivotal focus on enhancing the future of E-Commerce in Pakistan through a student-centric approach.
Representatives from ECMCC team present at the event, were Sumbal Ahmed, Head of Academics, Kashif Jafri, Director ECMCC, Usman Akram, Director Business Development, Rizwan Niazi, Head of Partnerships, Syed Raza, Head of Marketing and Zunaira Riaz, Head of Corporate Relations.
Pearson is the world’s leading British multinational publishing and education company headquartered in London, England. Pearson has more than 20,000 employees that deliver education related products and services in nearly 200 countries. Pearson also owns the GCSE examination board for the UK, Edexcel.
Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College is nation’s first entrepreneurial higher education Institute built upon the collaborative union of Extreme Commerce and Magna Carta College, Oxford (Independent Business School), UK. The purpose of ECMCC as a futuristic scholastic and incubation hub, is to build and disseminate a full spectrum of affordable pre-university to post-graduate competency and research-based learning, complemented by world-class, international qualifications.
