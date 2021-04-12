NHPCO Welcomes Curitec as New Strategic Partner
Curitec is a Diamond Level Strategic Partner and Gold Level Sponsor of Quality Connections
Through its generous support, Curitec is joining NHPCO in working on behalf of hospice and palliative care providers and professionals with a focus on innovation, access, and quality.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) is proud to welcome Curitec as a Diamond Level Strategic Partner. Through this partnership, Curitec will play a valuable role in support of NHPCO’s efforts to lead person- and family-centered care in the U.S
— Edo Banach
Additionally, to demonstrate Curitec’s commitment to continuous quality improvement in the hospice and palliative care provider community, they have stepped up as a Gold Level Sponsor of NHPCO’s new Quality Connections program. Quality Connections was developed and launched in January 2021 to enhances the knowledge base, skills, and competency of hospice and palliative care staff through education, tools, resources, and opportunities for engagement and interaction among hospice and palliative care professionals.
“Through its generous support, Curitec is joining NHPCO in working on behalf of hospice and palliative care providers and professionals with a focus on innovation, access, and quality,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “Ultimately, support of our mission and the membership is all about ensuring the highest standard of care for patients and families, and excellence among the provider community.”
Curitec CEO Maria Percival stated, “We are excited to be a strategic partner of NHPCO and are looking forward to the opportunity to work alongside this wonderful organization and its members, to provide valuable insight on how our hospice communities can utilize our Medicare Part B services to provide advanced wound care supplies to treat and heal wounds on hospice patients who qualify for this service, as part of their benefits.”
Curitec’s mission is to help enhance the quality of care through the use of consistent and high-quality wound care products, innovative technology, and robust educational resources to support long-term care and hospice communities. Curitec provides service in all 50 states and is committed to providing its customers with robust educational resources designed to deliver an enhanced high-quality, experience to both patients and health care professionals.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Visit www.nhpco.org.
