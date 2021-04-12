Javid Javdani is Pleased to Announce That He is the Featured Subject in the Second of Two Recent Interviews
The professional pharmacist and successful entrepreneur discusses how family, friends, and role models have impacted his life and career.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javid Javdani, licensed pharmacist and owner of multiple small businesses, is thrilled to announce that he is the subject of a recent interview with an online periodical that specializes in matters of mental health and wellness. The interview, which was published on March 17, 2021, casts a wide net, focusing on everything from deriving joy from work to life priorities.
Asked about his dual professional roles as a pharmacist and as the owner of a grocery store, a restaurant, and a catering service, Javid replies, “I think through both my work at the pharmacy and at my business, I have the satisfaction of helping others.” He elaborates that the feeling of joy he gets when dispensing medication and making sure people understand how to use it properly is similar to the feeling of joy he gets when watching elderly immigrants in his grocery store pick out their favorite products from their homelands and smile because they haven’t had access to such things for years.
On the subject of maintaining a work/life balance, Javid Javdani confides that “it was very hard in the beginning,” as he juggled his pharmacy management responsibilities with the time-consuming challenges involved with cultivating three small businesses, “but right now I make sure to spend time with my wife and daughter.” Pressed on how he has any free time whatsoever to do so, Javid answers, “I hire good people to take care of a lot of things with my business.”
When queried on his technique for motivating others, Javid references his employees and their own aspirations as an example. “One of my managers wanted to start a business, and I helped advise him on the lease negotiation and other decisions,” he says, adding, “(m)y workers appreciate the lengths I go in order to make their lives better, and they are motivated to stick with me and support me in return.”
About Javid Javdani:
Javid Javdani is a fully-licensed pharmacist and successful entrepreneur. He owns and operates Balboa International Market, a neighbourhood grocery store in San Diego that caters to local ethnic communities by stocking a wide variety of international and hard-to-find food items, as well as traditional and conventional groceries. Balboa International Market carries specialty products that originate from distant places like Iran, Russia, India, and a whole host of European and Middle Eastern countries. It carries Halal and Kosher foods, as well. Javid also owns a restaurant and catering business. He currently works a few days a week as a pharmacist, dedicating the remainder of his time to running his other businesses. Javid Javdani is proud to serve his community both in the culinary and hospitality sectors, as well as in his capacity as a pharmacist.
