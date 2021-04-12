African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI)'s Transparency Tool Records ESCOM's Impressive Payment Record to Malawi's only Operational IPP

ESCOM, Malawi’s national power utility, made timely payments to the Ruo-Ndiza Hydroelectric power plant for 22,578 MWh of electricity supplied to the utility throughout 2020; The payments have been collected and recorded by the Transparency Tool, a joint initiative of ATI (www.ATI-aca.org) and KfW; This is the first report being published by the Transparency Tool since its launch in 2019.

The Transparency Tool, an online platform that collects and provides information on the payments of national power utilities to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) across sub-Saharan Africa, has recorded an impressive payment trend in Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Limited (ESCOM). The utility’s payments were to the Ruo-Ndiza hydroelectric power project, the country’s sole operational renewable energy IPP.

The Ruo-Ndiza power project is an 8.2 MW Run-of-the-River plant in south-eastern Malawi at the foot of Mt. Mulanje. Owned and managed by Mulanje Hydro Limited, it was conceived and built by Nyangani Renewable Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Zimbabwe’s largest IPP. The IPP has been supplying electricity to the grid since reaching its Commercial Operations Date (COD) in May 2019 and in 2020 delivered 22,578 MWh into the national grid. This is 1% of Malawi’s electricity generation equivalent to approximately 40,300 households. Electricity consumers in the Mulanje area have commented very favourably on the improved grid stability as a result of the project location adding diversity to the National power Grid. The project was developed on the site of an existing small powerhouse, first installed in 1934, that supplied power to a tea farm and the surrounding areas.

The payments by ESCOM to Mulanje Hydro, for electricity generated and supplied between 1st January and 31st December 2020, were made on average 28 days after the invoicing date - within the 30 day credit period provided in the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) entered into between the two institutions. This is particularly remarkable given the challenges faced by power utilities in the region following the COVID-19 pandemic and will hopefully send a positive message to potential investors in Malawi’s electricity sector.

Launched in June 2019 at the African Energy Forum (AEF) held in Portugal, the Transparency Tool’s primary objective is to address the perceived poor payment behaviour of African power utilities. Alongside the Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF), the Transparency Tool is a key initiative in the ongoing partnership between the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) and the German Development Bank, KfW, to encourage additional investments in renewable energy projects on the continent. The tool is developed and hosted by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B).

ATI and KfW, with financing from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), launched the RLSF in 2017. The facility was created to help tackle climate change and attract investments by supporting renewable energy projects in Africa. The facility can be accessed by IPPs located in countries that sign onto RLSF’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). To date, seven countries have signed up – Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Malawi, Uganda and Zambia.

In addition to potential access to RLSF, IPPs operational in these countries are able to register for the Transparency Tool as the MoU entered into between ATI and the respective host governments and power utilities allows ATI to record and occasionally publish the payment information without breaching any confidentiality agreements in the PPAs and/ or government support documentation. IPPs interested in using the Transparency Tool are not charged.

QUOTE from Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer, ATI “We are excited to be in a position to publish the first country report from the Transparency Tool. The tremendous efforts made by the Government of Malawi along with various external stakeholders in improving the investment climate in Malawi’s power sector is bearing fruit as evidenced by ESCOM’s track record in meeting its payment obligations in a timely manner and the number of IPPs that are at an advanced stage in their development and construction. Going forward, we are confident that the publishing of similar reports in Malawi and in our other member countries will encourage greater investment in renewable energy projects by correcting a long held perception that African national power utilities do not pay operational IPPs on time.”

QUOTE from Mr Clement Kanyama, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ESCOM “The recent Power Sector reforms in Malawi have opened up participation of private investment in Power Generation, and Mulanje Hydro Limited (MHL) have been the first IPP to become operational with a long term PPA. ESCOM is delighted to be part of the success story in as far as timely payment of bills to MHL, is concerned. It is our intention to maintain the good payment record to MHL and other upcoming IPPs. As an off-taker, we appreciate the contribution that the MHL plant is making to the Malawi power Grid. The positive impact of the MHL plant to the local Grid, with extended contribution to the entire National Grid, is quite significant. MHL plant is contributing to reduced system losses, as it feeds directly into the Distribution Network, close to consumers. Its contribution to the national GDP is ten-fold comprising of taxes, salaries and spending on local goods, services and works. Malawi electricity industry is open!”

QUOTE from Ian McKersie, Managing Director, Mulanje Hydro Limited “Mulanje Hydro Limited have found ESCOM to be a very competent and reliable counterparty. The Ruo-Ndiza power station is the first IPP to come on line in Malawi and for ESCOM it is the first renewable electricity generator to have been commissioned into the national grid for many years. ESCOM have worked hard to minimise transmission outages. ESCOM have complied in full and on time with all their payment obligations as enshrined in the PPA. As an operator of other renewable generators in the region, it is gratifying to have an offtaker in ESCOM that fully understands and adheres to the terms of the agreed commercial contract.”

About The African Trade Insurance Agency: ATI was founded in 2001 by African States to cover the trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. ATI predominantly provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and, Surety Insurance. In 2019, ATI closed the year with exposures of USD6.4 billion and continued to post record results for the eighth consecutive year with 132% growth on the net profit over 2018 owing to strong demand for ATI’s insurance solutions from the international financial sector and from African governments. Since inception, ATI has supported USD62 billion worth of investments and trade into Africa. For over a decade, ATI has maintained an ‘A/Stable’ rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s, and in 2019, ATI obtained an A3/Stable rating from Moody’s.

About KfW & KfW Development Bank: KfW is one of the world´s leading and most experienced promotional banks. Established in 1948 as a public law institution, KfW is owned 80 per cent by the Federal Republic of Germany and 20 per cent by the federal states (“Länder”).

KfW Development Bank is Germany’s leading development bank and an integral part of KfW. It carries out Germany´s Financial Cooperation (FC) with developing countries on behalf of the Federal Government. The more than 600 personnel at headquarters and 370 specialists in its 68 local offices cooperate with partners all over the world. Its goal is to combat poverty, secure the peace, protect the environment and the climate and make globalisation fair. KfW is a competent and strategic advisor on current development issues. www.KFW-entwicklungsbank.de