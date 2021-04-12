Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Market Trends Use Standards Set By The US FDA

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency and regulatory body for pharma microbiology testing kits market in the United States department of health and human services. In September 2018, FDA set scientific standards for testing foods for various contaminants. Laboratories and food companies across the globe use these standards to make sure that food products are safe to eat and drink. The FDA's Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM) detects pathogens (bacterial, viral, parasitic, plus yeast and mold) in food and cosmetic products. Enhanced standards for microbial testing, additional microbiological methods and environmental testing methods have been set by the US FDA in order to ensure food and drug safety.

In February 2019, bioMérieux, a food microbiology testing and in vitro diagnostics company, acquired Invisible Sentinel for $75 million. This acquisition would strengthen and broaden bioMérieux's product portfolio with molecular diagnostic tools and capitalize on marketing innovative technologies such as DNA Signature Capturing Technology. Invisible Sentinel manufactures and markets innovative molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate and reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverage.

Other major players in the pharmaceutical industry and microbiological market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Lucideon.

The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $4.57 billion in 2020 to $4.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The microbiology pharma testing kit market is expected to reach $7.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The pharmaceutical microbiological testing kits market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment. The pharma microbiology testing kits market is also segmented by test into endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, others and by end user into hospitals & diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers, academic & research institutes.

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharma microbiology testing kits market overview, forecast pharma microbiology testing kits market size and growth for the whole market, pharma microbiology testing kits market segments, and geographies, pharma microbiology testing kits market trends, pharma microbiology testing kits market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

