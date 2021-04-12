Proactive news headlines including Pantoro, Imugene, Antipa Minerals and Silver Mines

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) has completed its $50 million sole funding expenditure obligation at the Norseman Gold Project and has now formed an unincorporated joint venture. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTCMKTS:IUGNF) highlighted new data during presentations on the HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy program and the CF33 oncolytic virus program during the prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting at the weekend. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) has launched a partially-underwritten pro-rata renounceable rights issue at $0.005 per share to raise up to $2.65 million before costs. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) welcomes a A$10.7 million expansion of the 2021 exploration budget to A$24.5 million at the Citadel Gold-Copper Joint Venture Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (ASX:RIO). Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has received more strong results from mineral resource drilling at Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including 80 metres at 1.80% lithium and 1,119 parts per million tin from 2 metres. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd’s (ASX:M2R) diamond drilling at 8-Mile target at the 80-% owned Gidji JV Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia has intersected visible gold while also extending the Runway porphyry deposit. Click here

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) (FRA:SWQ) is on the path to production at its Bowdens Silver Project pending approval of its Environmental Impact Statement from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE). Click here

Capital Ltd (LON:CAPD) enjoyed strong revenue growth in 2020, during a turbulent year when most peers recorded none or declining revenue. Click here

