Proactive news headlines including Pantoro, Imugene, Antipa Minerals and Silver Mines

- Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) has completed its $50 million sole funding expenditure obligation at the Norseman Gold Project and has now formed an unincorporated joint venture. Click here
- Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTCMKTS:IUGNF) highlighted new data during presentations on the HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy program and the CF33 oncolytic virus program during the prestigious American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting at the weekend. Click here
- Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) (FRA:U9V) has launched a partially-underwritten pro-rata renounceable rights issue at $0.005 per share to raise up to $2.65 million before costs. Click here
- Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) welcomes a A$10.7 million expansion of the 2021 exploration budget to A$24.5 million at the Citadel Gold-Copper Joint Venture Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (ASX:RIO). Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has received more strong results from mineral resource drilling at Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including 80 metres at 1.80% lithium and 1,119 parts per million tin from 2 metres. Click here
- Miramar Resources Ltd’s (ASX:M2R) diamond drilling at 8-Mile target at the 80-% owned Gidji JV Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia has intersected visible gold while also extending the Runway porphyry deposit. Click here
- Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) (FRA:SWQ) is on the path to production at its Bowdens Silver Project pending approval of its Environmental Impact Statement from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE). Click here
- Capital Ltd (LON:CAPD) enjoyed strong revenue growth in 2020, during a turbulent year when most peers recorded none or declining revenue. Click here
