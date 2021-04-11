FTI Consulting Expands Forensic and Litigation Consulting Capabilities in Australia with Senior Managing Director Wynand Mullins

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in its Australian practice with the appointment of Wynand Mullins as a Senior Managing Director within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, based in Sydney.



Mr. Mullins is a forensic accounting expert specialising in dispute advisory, financial investigations, and contentious valuations. He brings over 20 years of forensic accounting and expert witness experience in Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom.

“I am delighted to welcome Wynand to the Forensic and Litigation Consulting team,” said Dawna Wright, Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia at FTI Consulting. “Wynand has joined us during an exciting period of growth in Australia. He brings a wealth of forensic accounting and expert witness experience to our Australian practice. His leadership of our Dispute Advisory team in Sydney will be an excellent strategic complement to our Valuation Advisory and Risk & Investigations teams.”

Mr. Mullins focuses on class actions, various insurance-related claims and post-acquisition disputes. He has appeared as an expert witness in numerous courts. He has also prepared expert reports relevant to loss and damage, financial investigations and valuation matters in legal proceedings including the Federal Court of Australia, the Supreme Court of Victoria, the Grand Cayman Court and the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is one of the few professionals accredited by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand as a specialist in both forensic accounting and business valuation.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mullins said, “I am pleased to join FTI Consulting’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and working with Dawna and the team. It’s an exciting time to be part of FTI Consulting in Australia, and I have been humbled and overwhelmed by the level of internal and client support since joining the firm. I look forward to contributing to our team’s growth and the Australian practice’s successful trajectory.”

The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting provides multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigative, data acquisition/analysis and forensic accounting services to the global business and legal community. The team supports clients facing high stakes litigation, arbitration, compliance investigations, and regulatory scrutiny.

