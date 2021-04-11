Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 April 2021, 6 pm EAT
Central (143,782 cases; 2,317 deaths; 129,033 recoveries): Burundi (3,119; 6; 1,155), Cameroon (61,731; 919; 56,926), CAR (5,569; 75; 5,112), Chad (4,619; 167; 4,279), congo (10,084; 137; 9,286), DRC (28,542; 745; 25,841), Equatorial Guinea (7,219; 106; 6,799), Gabon (20,636; 127; 17,456), Sao Tome and Principe (2,263; 35; 2,179)
Eastern (542,862; 9,709; 412,963): Comoros (3,789; 146; 3,577), Djibouti (9,876; 96; 7,985), Eritrea (3,447; 10; 3,166), Ethiopia (227,255; 3,146; 169,038), Kenya (145,670; 2,348; 99,095), Madagascar (28,063; 500; 23,940), Mauritius (1,192; 14; 774), Rwanda (23,343; 314; 21,072), Seychelles (4,395; 24; 4,091), Somalia (11,978; 576; 5,058), south Sudan (10,372; 114; 10,090), Sudan (31,833; 2,063; 24,214), Tanzania" (509; 21; 178), Uganda (41,140; 337; 40,685)
Northern: 1, 286, 138; 36,950; 1,124,498): Algeria (118,286; 3,126; 82,553), Egypt (209,677; 12,405; 159,054), Libya (167,825; 2,823; 152,921), Mauritania (18,012; 450; 17,322), Morocco (501,688; 8,891; 488,015), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (353; 20; 236), Tunisia (270,297; 9,235; 224,397)
Southern (1,926,620; 60,670; 1,820,172): Angola (23,331; 550; 21,890), Botswana (42,674; 636; 38,203), Eswatini (17,373; 669; 16,645), Lesotho (10, 707; 315; 4,674), Malawi (33,805; 1,127; 31,360), Mozambique (68,578; 789; 58,283), Namibia (45,323; 564; 43,555), South Africa (53,256; 1,482,682), Zarnbia (90,029; 1,226; 88,018), Zimbabwe (37,273; 1,538; 34,862)
Western (443,660; 5,818; 414,395): Benin (7,515; 93; 6,452), Burkina Faso (12,956; 152; 12,593), cabo verde (18,836; 181; 17,143), cote d'Ivoire (45,145; 261; 44,473), Gambia (5,602; 168; 5,145), Ghana (91,260; 754; 89,092), Guinea (20,807; 133; 18,473), Guinea Bissau (3,678; 66; 3,059), Liberia (2,042; 85; 1,899), Mali (11,705; 405; 7,101), Niger (5,072; 188; 4,747), Nigeria (163, 736; 2,060; 154,098), Senegal (39,364; 1,077; 38,101), Sierra Leone (3,995; 79; 2,829), Togo (11,947; 116; 9,190)