Suboxone Doctors in Orange County CA Playing a Life-Saving Rule for Opioid Addiction

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new preliminary statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 81,000 opioid overdose deaths happened in the United States in the fiscal year that ended in May 2020. The most significant number of overdose deaths ever reported in 12 months (CDC). Opioids, especially synthetic opioids (apart from methadone), are the leading cause of drug overdose deaths. Synthesized opioids are associated with 72.9 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths.



While the whole world continues to struggle to overcome this pandemic, everyone must not overlook that different people are adversely affected in various ways. People must care about those who are suffering as a result of unforeseen consequences. The rise in overdose (opioid) deaths emphasizes the importance of maintaining access to essential care for those most at risk of overdose, as well as expanding prevention and management efforts. Opioid-addicted people have an unhealthy body. Overall, the consequences of drug misuse and addiction can be far-reaching. They have the potential to affect almost any organ of the body. Drug addicted body is much prone to diseases and will have a more challenging time battling with covid. According to a recent study, those with opioid addiction were 2.4 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those without. The reasons for the high risk of COVID-19 infection and adverse effects in people who use opioids are most likely complicated. Chronic drug abuse harms or weakens the body in ways that render drug users more prone to disease.

Opioid addiction or overdose is treated globally using Suboxone. Suboxone is an extremely potent prescription medication most commonly used to treat opioid or narcotic pain relief addictions. It comprises buprenorphine and naloxone as active ingredients. Buprenorphine, a moderate opioid agonist, inhibits opiate receptors and decreases addiction. The second component, naloxone, aids in the reversal of opioid side effects. It was licensed in 2002 solely for the treatment of opioid addiction. Some physicians recommend Suboxone treatment as a pain reliever, and it should only be used as directed or as part of a structured treatment framework that involves therapy. If someone is seeking a Suboxone Doctor in Orange County CA for their loved ones, then contacting a clinic that provides this drug may be a good option for them. The mission of this organization is to help people struggling with drug addiction. The rise in overdose deaths is alarming, so they are doing what they can to support people on the ground to save other lives in their communities.

With fact-based content on the essence of behavioral health problems, treatment strategies, and their associated consequences, the Recover Organization seeks to improve living standards for individuals struggling with addiction or mental health disorders. Anyone can quickly locate a Suboxone clinic in Orange County by calling their addiction hotline to discuss a medical professional's particular condition. All calls are kept strictly confidential, and their phone networks are available seven days a week.

Author: William Leonard

Organization: The Recover

Address: Orange County, CA 92648, USA

Phone: (888) 510-3898

Website: https://therecover.com/