COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 11-17, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All clinic appointments slots have been assigned to those pre-registered through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals will be notified through the Vaccine Registration System or their local health department if they are selected for an appointment slot in their area. Please note vaccine supplies are limited and walk-ins are not accepted.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . Please check local news media, social media, and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any changes or delays to vaccine clinics.

Monday, April 12, 2021

Berkeley County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Destiny Baptist Church, 115 N. Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Wirt County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143. By appointment only.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino and Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414 (West Parking Garage). By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., St. Phillips, 31 Genesis Lane, Cora, WV 25614. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , St. Mary's Education Center , 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702 . By appointment only.

Clay County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Midland Trail Health Center, 26709 Midland Trail, Hico, WV 25854. By appointment only.

Hampshire County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 . By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mineral County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Roane County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Summers County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Wayne County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Boone County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center , 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103 . By appointment only.

Braxton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Gassaway Baptist Church , 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624 . By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , St. Mary's Education Center , 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702 . By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 US Hwy 33E, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Grant County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center , 111 S. Grove Street, Suite 1, Petersburg, WV 26847 . By appointment only.

Greenbrier County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewsiburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center , 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962 . By appointment only.

Hardy County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Jackson County Armory , 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino and Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414 (West Parking Garage). By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marshall County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., John Stewart United Methodist Church, 102 Jones Street, Bluefield, WV 24701. By appointment only.

Mineral County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station #2, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Mingo County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Williamson Memorial Hospital, 589 Alderson Street, Williamson, WV 25661. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Monroe County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Pleasants County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Randolph County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Taylor County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Webster County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center - MOB-B, 800 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Camden Clark MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Friday, April 16, 2021

Boone County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center , 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103 . By appointment only.

Brooke County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , St. Mary's Education Center , 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702 . By appointment only.

Calhoun County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Doddridge County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456. By appointment only.

Fayette County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 US Hwy 33E, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Hancock County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The HARV at Mountaineer Casino, 1400 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047. By appointment only.

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs Weirton Half Moon ICD Training Center, 3006 Birch Drive, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Hardy County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801. By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory , 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Lewis County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Stonewall Resort – Roanoke Building, 940 Resort Drive, Roanoke, WV 26447. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Marion County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

Marshall County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mason County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Old Goodwill Building, 303 ½ 3 rd Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

McDowell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Nicholas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 200 Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Preston County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Tucker County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. By appointment only.

Upshur County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Barbour County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Philip Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Morgan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 1 :00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.