Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 April 2021)

1,030 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 8,316 tested in 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 12.4%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 145,184 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,557,704.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (40), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 years (155), 30-39 years (244), 40-49 years (198), 50-59 years (161), 60 and above (194).

Nairobi has 401 cases, Nakuru 68, Kiambu 64, Kakamega 53, Machakos 51, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 44, Nyeri 35, Kitui 26, Kajiado 24, Kilifi 24, Busia 19, Siaya 19, Nandi 17, Transnzoia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 11, Laikipia 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Mandera 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Vihiga 5, Homabay 4, Murang’a 4, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Baringo 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, Narok 2, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Migori 1 and Samburu 1.

422 patients have recovered from the disease, 105 from various health facilities, while 317 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 98,605.

21 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with 5 of them having occurred in the last one month and 16 being late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,330.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (15).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (209), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (524), 60 years and above (1,115).

A total of 1,616 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,243 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 247 patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support & 170 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).