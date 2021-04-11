Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Boycotting Regime’s Sham Election
"Our vote is regime change, not to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic"
Slogans on placards and graffiti were inspired by the messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi saying; Our vote is regime change, We want a democratically-elected republic”PARIS, FRANCE, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past week, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units posted banners and placards and writing graffiti in public places in various cities across Iran, calling for the nationwide boycott of the regime's sham presidential election. The public welcomed the activities, which took place in different areas of Tehran and in Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Abadan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Tabriz, Zanjan, Kermanshah, Sonqor, Saveh, Kerman, Bijar and Neyshabur, etc.
— NCRI
Slogans on placards and graffiti were inspired by the messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of Iranian Resistance, and called for a nationwide boycott of the religious dictatorship’s sham election. They included, “Maryam Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is another resounding NO to the religious dictatorship, who has taken away their rights to a democratic republic,” “Maryam Rajavi: The sham presidential election lacks legitimacy among the Iranian people," “No to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising, no to the sham election,” "Massoud Rajavi: No to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycotting the sham election," "Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people's uprisings," “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
April 10, 2021
