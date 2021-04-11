Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Urge Boycotting Regime’s Sham Election

"Our vote is regime change, not to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic"

Slogans on placards and graffiti were inspired by the messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi saying; Our vote is regime change, We want a democratically-elected republic”
PARIS, FRANCE, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past week, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Resistance Units posted banners and placards and writing graffiti in public places in various cities across Iran, calling for the nationwide boycott of the regime's sham presidential election. The public welcomed the activities, which took place in different areas of Tehran and in Isfahan, Karaj, Ahvaz, Abadan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Rasht, Tabriz, Zanjan, Kermanshah, Sonqor, Saveh, Kerman, Bijar and Neyshabur, etc.

Slogans on placards and graffiti were inspired by the messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of Iranian Resistance, and called for a nationwide boycott of the religious dictatorship’s sham election. They included, “Maryam Rajavi: Boycotting the sham election is another resounding NO to the religious dictatorship, who has taken away their rights to a democratic republic,” “Maryam Rajavi: The sham presidential election lacks legitimacy among the Iranian people," “No to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising, no to the sham election,” "Massoud Rajavi: No to religious dictatorship, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and boycotting the sham election," "Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people’s nationwide boycott of the upcoming sham election is the flip side of the people's uprisings," “Massoud Rajavi: Boycotting the election farce is a patriotic duty.”

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

