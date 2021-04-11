Rick Newcombe, Author and Chairman of His Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Health and Fitness Book - 2021”

Rick Newcombe

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Newcombe, acclaimed founder and chairman of Creators Syndicate, as well as author of “The Magic of Lifting Weights”, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Health and Fitness Book - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Rick Newcombe of Creators Syndicate into our BoLAA family."

Rick Newcombe founded Creators Syndicate in 1987. Creators Syndicate is an American independent distributor of comic strips and syndicated columns to daily newspapers, websites, and other digital outlets. Creators Syndicate now represents over 200 writers and artists.

Newcombe is also a weightlifter, pipe collector, and writer. He has been lifting weights his whole life. This activity has greatly contributed to his physical and mental wellness. He wrote “The Magic of Lifting Weights” to share his weight lifting journey with the world. His journey started with a dream to be a bodybuilder as a thirteen-year-old, which ultimately led to his love of weightlifting as an adult.

This passion for weightlifting has allowed Rick Newcombe to build muscle and maintain fitness throughout his lifetime. His story is one of inspiration, success, failure, frustration, and ultimate success, all while he was building a multi-million dollar company, traveling around the world, and maintaining a close family life.