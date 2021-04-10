Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

Malawi has registered 41 new COVID-19 cases, 99 new recoveries and one new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: 13 from Thyolo, nine from Blantyre, eight from Lilongwe, two each from Dowa and Ntchisi, and one each from Balaka, Mzimba South, Neno, Nkhata Bay, Ntcheu, Salima, and Zomba Districts. One new death was registered and is from Blantyre. To the families that have lost their loved during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult times. May the departed souls rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,779 cases including 1,126 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.33%). Of these cases, 2,123 are imported infections and 31,656 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,239 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.5%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,280. Seven cases were hospitalised while three were discharged. A total of 29 active cases are hospitalised: 11 in Blantyre, nine in Lilongwe, three in Mchinji, two in Salima, and one each in Balaka, Dowa, Mzimba North, and Zomba Districts. On testing, 699 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 148 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total (24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 5.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 4.9%. Cumulatively, 222,695 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 193,627 doses have been administered in the country with 10,237 being administered in 24 hours.

Let me emphasize that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, but let me remind the public that COVID-19 is often more severe in older people and/or those that have health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), TB and HIV, asthma or conditions that affect their immune system. It has been observed that many people are not aware that they have these underlying conditions and only became aware while having COVID-19 infection and in most instances the condition becomes severe. It is important for everyone to routinely get screened for these underlying conditions. For those that have these chronic diseases, it is important ensure that the chronic condition you live with is under control; this means ensuring you are regularly taking medication for diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), HIV, TB and asthma.

As COVID-19 vaccination is progressing I would like to appeal to those aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities to seriously consider getting vaccinated as it has been observed that COVID-19 affect the elderly and people with pre-existing chronic condition more adversely. The vaccine will help protect these categories of people from COVID-19 or from becoming severely ill even if acquired. The widespread use of vaccine can reduce rate of spread in the community and reduce chances of a new variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out to help to reduce deaths, the risk of hospitalization and severe diseases from COVID-19. Please take note that all vaccination sites will remain open this weekend and let us utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease we need combined interventions. The adherence of the preventive measures and the vaccination. The following preventive measures should be our daily routine regardless of status: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE