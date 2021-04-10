Cook’s Takes Sustainable To-Go Food Packaging to Next Level with Leak-Resistant MyGo ContainersTM

The company’s goal is to bring functionality, high-performance, and eco-awareness to create thoughtful reusable to-go containers.

WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cook’s Direct is pleased to announce the launch of its leak-resistant commercial MyGo ContainersTM.Cook’s is a reliable and highly sought-after source for quality foodservice equipment and supplies. The company understands the unique and demanding needs of the commercial kitchen, particularly those of universities, schools, cruise lines, and senior living communities, and aims to deliver the most durable, innovative, and functional foodservice products on the market.In the company’s most recent news, Cook’s has released its signature MyGo Containers ™. MyGo Containers™ are attractive, high-performance, and reusable to-go containers designed to deliver sustainability without sacrifices in food packaging for carryout and delivery. MyGo Containers™ are distinguishable from the competition by their thoughtful aesthetic and functional design, featuring an innovative gasket on the lid and sealed interior compartments. The gasketed lid creates a leak-resistant seal and is further secured with hinged, snap-tight tabs to keep the container tightly closed during transport.“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the US was generating an estimated 82.2 million tons of packaging and containers annually,” says co-founder of Cook’s, Jeff Breeden. “Unfortunately, 1/3 of this waste makes its way into landfills and, now that many dining rooms have been closed, the takeout food market has increased exponentially – along with a great deal more food packaging trash. MyGo ContainersTM are the ultimate solution to help begin addressing this issue. By partnering with Spitfire Industries, an award-winning design firm in Brooklyn, we set out to create a mess-free and leak-resistant reusable carry-out food container that has a design-forward, sleek appearance people will like. While our containers are not a new concept, the functionality and more thoughtful design is what sets us apart from the rest. With MyGo™, restaurants and universities/colleges have access to reusable to-go containers that promote sustainability without sacrifices.”MyGo ContainersTM boast many useful benefits and features, including:• Attractive aesthetic• Integrated soft plastic gasket on the lid• Three hinged, snap-tight tabs• Three-compartment and divided containers• Constructed of highly durable, 100% BPA free polypropylene• Microwave and dishwasher safe• Comfortable carrying design with softly curved edges and radiused corners• Translucent shell and contrasting colored gasket• Customizable gasket to match organization’s colors• Seven different models to choose from• And so much more!MyGo ContainersTM are the ultimate sustainable and durable food container for a wide breadth of businesses such as:• Cruise lines• Colleges, universities, and other school campuses• Hotels• Casinos• Restaurants• Sports campuses• Food courts• And many moreFor more information about MyGo Containers™ and Cook’s Direct please visit http://www.cooksdirect.com/mygo About Cook’sCook’s specializes in heavy duty kitchen equipment and supplies for the most demanding environments. The company has 24 years of experience matching the right equipment to a facility’s requirements. No matter what businesses are looking for, Cook’s makes purchasing easy with expert support, fast response, and turnkey installation.