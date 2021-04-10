BioFit Probiotic Scam Risks (What They'll Never Tell You!!!)

BioFit probiotic supplement is the talk of the weight loss community due to its natural seven-strain gut healing ingredient blend that benefits the body in more ways than one, but are the BioFit scam warnings too risky? This BioFit probiotic review examines everything you need to know, including what they'll never tell you openly and honestly about the potential negative side effects!

BioFit is a new weight loss supplement designed to boost your metabolism by improving gut health and balancing your metabolic hormones. It was developed by Christina Miller, a former housewife who dealt with obesity herself. After years of struggling to lose weight, she researched the root causes of obesity and developed BioFit to help others like her get slimmer & healthier.

If you’re someone struggling to lose weight, need to shed extra pounds, or just need that additional push to get rid of stubborn belly fat, then BioFit could be right for you.

In short, BioFit is a Nature’s Formula’s weight loss probiotic that contains 7 scientifically studied ingredients known to help with slimming down due to its gut healing properties. According to Chrissie Miller's official introduction, the BioFit probiotic regimen involves eating brownies, burgers, ice cream, and other delicious foods while losing significant amounts of weight, all thanks to the ability of the seven healing strains that it contains and work against digestive problems.

Indeed, the BioFit official website says you can indeed eat anything and also become slimmer due to the formula's unique capacity to naturally balance your gut's bacteria. BioFit's website is brimming with positive reviews and customer testimonials from individuals who say they have lost between 30 and 70 pounds while adhering to the BioFit probiotic diet. The supplement is said to also relieve stomach problems such as bloating, constipation, or gas.

But are BioFit scam risks real? Or are the BioFit probiotic supplement ingredients legit catalysts to burn fat and lose weight naturally? All consumers looking to become real BioFit customers should review the following information to understanding the shocking negative side effects and alarming BioFit scam complaints that have been found online.

What is BioFit & How Does BioFit Work?

BioFit is a weight loss supplement designed to help people shed the fat from the most stubborn areas of their body like their stomach, back, and thighs. It was made specifically for those who’ve struggled to lose weight the most, with the creator being a woman who struggled with weight all her life.

According to the manufacturer, the main problem with most weight loss supplements is that they target a specific problem that leads to obesity, not the root cause. This causes most supplements to be ineffective or only cause temporary results.

BioFit is different in that it targets the root cause of weight issues – an imbalanced gut biome (bacteria flora in your gut). When this is imbalanced, digestion slows down causing you to store more fat. In addition, the bacteria in your gut responsible for aiding in the production of metabolic hormones are missing, causing your metabolism to slow even further. This leads to continual weight gain and is the root cause of why so many people gain weight and can’t figure out why.

BioFit works to fix this by restoring a healthy balance in gut flora to restore healthy production of metabolic hormones and improve your overall digestion. Within weeks, digestive issues typically resolve themselves, the body’s metabolism naturally increases, and you’ll see a sudden stop in weight gain.

Probiotic Ingredients in BioFit





BioFit contains seven strains of fat burning strains of bacteria that work to burn fat, improve digestion, and improve your immunity. All seven of these strains have been clinically studied and are proven to target weight gain and poor metabolic function.

Following an amusing video and an interesting sales page, people learn Chrissie's and more than 27,000 other happy users’ “mystical” weight loss secret: they all take the probiotic supplement BioFit. To lose weight too, all you have to do is also begin using it, and you will soon begin burning fat. However, anybody who has some experience with using natural supplements knows the trick is in the formula, and for the case of BioFit, the tablet. So, any of the below BioFit ingredients deserves a detailed examination to determine how they act optimally and support the microbiome in the gut. The BioFit solution contains 7 distinct strains of probiotics totaling more than 5.75 billion colony forming units (CFUs)/unit (per BioFit weight loss pill). These seven strains of bacteria include:

Bacillus Subtilis – Baccilus Subtillis is a strain of bacteria known to reduce inflammation. It may help support metabolic function by removing the inflammation that slows down the digestion of food. It also acts as a natural appetite suppressant. Bacillus Subtilis is a probiotic strain that enhances constipation and diarrhea, the body’s structure, and athletic efficiency. Additionally, it is considered suitable as an ingredient in dietary supplements, drinks, and foods. More than 30 studies on this ingredient have been performed, and all of them established that ingesting it is reliable and safe.

Bifidobacterium Longum – This strain of bacteria helps you burn off fat by speeding up your metabolism. Studies have found this strain of bacteria is also very effective at supporting the digestive system as well. B. Longum is a special strain that has been discovered to be protective of the intestines’ walls against pathogenic bacteria. Additionally, it aids in the degradation of carbohydrates and proteins. One study [8] that examined the benefits of B. Longum in humans, specifically the clinically studied BB356, concluded the following:

It is effective at alleviating symptoms associated with respiratory, infectious, and immunological diseases.

It has been shown that it can maintain a healthy gut microbiota, as well as improve the intestinal climate.

It may help to fight immune deficiency.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus - Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is another strain of bacteria that helps speed up your metabolism. It acts as a natural energy booster and helps fight fatigue that is often associated with poor digestion and an imbalanced gut flora. Naturally occurring in the human body, L. Rhamnosus may also be isolated from any dairy product. It was reported that this particular genus-species pairing had been studied extensively in both adults and children. For 24 weeks, one study [1] examined the effect of L. Rhamnosus on weight loss and maintenance in obese people. This is what it found:

On average, women taking LPR lost more weight than women taking a placebo.

Women undergoing LPR consumption experienced improvements in their body weight, leptin levels, and fat.

The differences between men receiving LPR and those receiving placebo were minimal or nonexistent.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus – This strain of bacteria is known to reduce body fat by decreasing leptin levels. Leptin is a hormone that is released by fat tissue and controls appetite. Studies have linked obesity to higher leptin levels so reducing leptin levels is essential in order to maintain a healthy weight. L. Acidophilus continues to be among the most well-known probiotic bacteria. Surprisingly, it has traditionally been used as a milk ingredient to promote proper digestion. It was revealed during the writing of this piece that L. Acidophilus is the only strain with very comprehensive clinical evaluations. After deeper evaluations, a study [4] that examined its beneficial role in patients with (IBS) was discovered. The findings indicate that supplementing with L. acidophilus helps alleviate abdominal discomfort or pain. Finally, the researchers concluded the strain has a positive impact on those with IBS.

Lactobacillus Casei - Lactobacillus Casei makes it easier for your body to digest food and supports your entire digestive system. It also helps relieve many digestive issues commonly associated with poor gut flora, such as IBS, diarrhea, and constipation. Contrasting the other probiotics described here, L. Casei has the broadest temperature range and pH. Additionally, it reportedly aids in the development of Lactobacillus Acidophilus presented next here. As HealthLine says [2], this bacteria is also present in the genital and urinary tracts to a lesser degree. Concerning its advantages, the summarized literature indicates that it could be beneficial in avoiding diarrhea, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, infections, and much more. Regarding its impact on being overweight, one analysis cites the findings of a study [3] conducted on mice. The goal was to give mice fermented milk with Lactobacillus Casei. This had a beneficial impact on their obesity biomarkers and microbiota.

Lactobacillus Plantarum – This strain of bacteria is said to help “clean out” the digestive system and eliminates the bad bacteria from the body. It may also support immunity and helps with nutrient absorption. According to one study [5], L. Plantarum has been widely used in foods due to its antimicrobial, antifungal, antioxidant, and antimutagenic properties [9]. It has so far been used in medicine to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetes, obesity, stroke, asthma, urogenital problems, and liver diseases. Additionally, clinical studies [6] have shown that it has a beneficial effect on IBS, diarrheal disorders, and is believed to have anti-obesity properties. Concerning weight control, a previous study noted that it was consistent when it comes to mice losing weight [7].

Bifidobacterium Breve – Finally, this bacteria strain is associated with improved immune system function and metabolic function. It may also remove bad cholesterol from your body and helps support healthy metabolic function. B. Breve is a bacterium that is said to be present in intestines and human breast milk. In terms of gains when it comes to its anti-obesity properties, it decreases triglyceride levels and increases the HDL cholesterol ones, says a study [9]. As encouraging as these findings are, they cannot be extended to obese individuals, as this necessitates further study.

Combined, these seven ingredients work to restore the balance in your gut so your body can operate as efficiently as possible. Within weeks, your body will respond with a higher metabolism, better energy levels, and improved digestion. Like so many others, you can potentially see huge changes in body composition simply by adding BioFit to your daily regime.

Benefits of BioFit Weight Loss Probiotic





While BioFit is considered a weight loss supplement, its’ benefits go far beyond that. In fact, there are quite a few more benefits to taking BioFit, many of which have been reported by a large percentage of users. Many users report experiencing many of these benefits:

Higher energy levels – An imbalanced gut flora is known to cause slow digestion, which can reduce energy levels in the body. Restoring healthy digestion and balancing your gut biome is known to increase energy levels and may provide you with sustainable focus, productivity, and energy all day long. BioFit also helps speed up your metabolism as well, which may further boost energy levels.

Improved digestion – The bacteria in your gut are responsible for controlling your digestion. An imbalance in your gut flora can cause poor digestion that may cause indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. BioFit helps restore healthy digestion to relieve these symptoms, to boost your metabolism, and to improve your overall health & wellness.

Better immunity – Believe it or not, much of your immune system is found in your digestive tract. Your gut flora makes up around 75% of your immune system, which is why poor digestive health can lead to a weak immune system, frequent illness, and, poor general health. BioFit helps restore a healthy gut flora and boosts your immunity so your body can remain strong enough to fight off illness.

These are just a few of the many different benefits associated with BioFit. By adding BioFit to your daily regime, you can restore the balance to your health and improve your overall wellness. It’s why thousands of people from around the world love BioFit.

Can BioFit Really Help You Lose Weight?

While BioFit isn’t your typical weight loss supplement, the science behind it is fairly straight forward. Various studies have shown that a poor gut flora can significantly impact digestion and reduce your body’s metabolic function. This in turn can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, and a number of other health issues.

Meanwhile, restoring a healthy balance to your gut flora has been shown to improve digestion, immunity, and metabolic function. This process may seem simple but it is incredible important to your body composition and overall health.

So can BioFit really help you lose weight? Simply put – yes it can help you lose weight. Within weeks, your metabolism can operate efficiently and normally to help stop weight gain and to actually start burning fat in your body.

Side Effects of BioFit – Is BioFit Safe?

BioFit is proven to help support healthy weight loss using its’ blend of clinically studied ingredients. However, the best part about the product is that it is not only effective – it is safe too. As of current status of this newly researched BioFit review, there are zero reported adverse reactions and negative side effects that consumers should be worried about when consuming the number one weight loss probiotic supplement in the world.

Probiotic ingredients have been rigorously studied over the last decade and are proven to be overwhelmingly safe. There have only been a few reports of any major side effects occurring and most healthy experts agree they are very safe for the average adult to use.

Therefore, we can say with a high degree of certainty that BioFit is very safe and does not pose any adverse risks to your health. Although it’s a fairly new supplement, already thousands of users can attest to the safety and effectiveness of this product.

If you are unsure whether or not BioFit may be right for you, then you can consult a doctor before trying this product. He or she should be able to tell you whether this product is safe for you to try. However, in general, probiotics are considered very safe and you should feel very comfortable about trying BioFit.

How Long Does it Take to See Results?





Like any supplement, results with BioFit vary from person to person. In some cases, people have seen results in as little as a few weeks. Others have needed to use the product for up to two months before they see real, noticeable weight loss.

In general, the manufacturer recommends you take the product for 30 to 60 days before making any decision on whether BioFit is the right weight loss product for you. It is entirely possible to see results before then but the 30 to 60 day timeframe is recommended simply so you give the product enough time.

Most users will see some results within the first few weeks, especially related to digestion. However, weight loss will probably end up taking around a month before you notice a change in your body composition.

How to Order BioFit

If you’re ready to order BioFit and want to slim down for good, then you need to visit the official website and order this revolutionary weight loss product today. On the official website, you’ll see multiple purchasing options, depending on your individual needs:

One Bottle: $69.00 + $9.99 shipping

Three Bottles: $177 / $59/bottle

Six Bottles: $294 / $49/bottle





As you can see, your best bet is to order three or six bottles if you want to get the best bang for your buck. Regardless of what you purchase, you can be assured you’ll receive BioFit’s exclusive 180 day money back guarantee, which is offered on all purchases. That is how confident the manufacturer is in their product.

If for any reason you are not happy with your experience with BioFit, aren’t seeing the results you desire, or simply don’t like the product, you can request a refund from the manufacturer. Simply send the unused bottles and you’ll receive a refund for your purchase – no questions asked.

BioFit FAQ

Nature’s Formula products have been endorsed by pediatricians, chiropractors, homeopaths, naturopaths, acupunctu­neo­paths, and osteopaths. As a leading gut-healing probiotic, BioFit surely has raised the curiosity of potential customers who might be asking "How does it work and what is it capable of?". Here are the most often asked questions on BioFit:

Can you assure me that it's safe to use BioFit?

Nature’s Formula claims all their products are 100% pure and organic, the BioFit official website says. To be honest, of course, like with all supplements, there are potential benefits to take advantage of, but of course, the manufacturing company must be honest in telling the user how safe their product is. Anyone who is or may become pregnant, or who is breastfeeding, should check with their physicians before using this product.

Does BioFit contain any allergens?

As the product’s official website says, there are no allergens in BioFit. The supplement is produced in a facility that still uses milk as a raw material. Thus, people who are allergic to milk should be cautious about using it.

How should BionFit be used?

BioFit is recommended for the treatment of obesity and being overweight. People can take one capsule of it every day with 8-ounce water.

What are the supposed benefits of using BioFit?

BioFit might assist with digestion, help minimize bloating, speed up the weight loss process, and boost immunity, yet this only when used regularly.

How long does a bottle of BioFit last?

One serving of the whole BioFit bottle is equal to one tablet, so a bottle with 30 capsules is supposed to last the customer 30 days. In most situations, a 3-month supply of the supplement is just enough, but if you suffer from a more serious digestion condition, use more and as your doctor indicates.

Is there an expiration date BioFit?

There is a manufacturer's stated date on the bottle, which indicates that BioFit has a shelf life of 2 years if properly stored. If you can't find a contact date, please contact customer care.

Is BioFit available in other countries?

Currently, only U.S. and Canadian consumers can order BioFit. This delivery will take 5-7 days.

Who Is Chrissie Miller?

Chrissie says she’s a typical 43-year-old woman and a mother who struggled to lose weight for years before coming across the BioFit formula. On the product’s website, she’s quick to point out that she is not a nutritionist or doctor and has no pretense of being one. She lacks weight loss credentials, medical certifications, or personal fitness certifications. In other words, she is just a woman who lost significant weight. Rebecca, Sophie, and Chris are the names of her children.

Chrissie weighed 182 pounds after the birth of Sophie, and she fought tooth and nail to get rid of all the extra weight she was carrying. She had a 42-inch waist and experimented with a variety of weight-loss diets, including those based on organic food, low-calorie ones, low-carb, vegetarian, no-carb, as well as with cardio. These assisted Chrissie in losing weight temporarily, but she quickly put it all back. To summarize, Chrissie together with her husband began studying weight loss solutions, including holistic treatments and grass-roots scientific research. And she found her weight loss solution when participating in an anonymous biohacking online forum.

She started following the recommendations included in this forum post, achieved success, and now she wishes to share the curriculum with the public through BioFit. Chrissie lost 1 pound after 3 days on a diet in which she ate what she wanted. And the weight loss went on for years. In only 4 months, all her baby weight was gone, plus an additional 5 pounds. She'd lost 221 pounds and didn’t diet at all, all thanks to the magical ingredients she used. Let's take a closer look at the weight-loss ingredients Chrissie used and that are present in her BioFit probiotic recipe.

More About Nature’s Formula

As previously said, Biofit was developed by Chrissie Miller in collaboration with Nature’s Formula, a company that has been activating in the health business for 25 years more exactly and has successfully assisted over 500,000 individuals in optimizing their fitness and wellbeing. Their goal is to inform people about all-natural treatment methods that do not rely on medications or surgery. After conducting studies on specific ingredients that promote fitness, they were able to develop 4 distinct solutions. Since the day they became recognized as a company, the elements that have been constant with them are their three fundamental values. These are:

Providing ground-breaking knowledge about what natural health, which is simple to comprehend and apply, means

Creating wellbeing goods and provide services that bring about the best results together with the most enjoyable consumer experience

Establishing a fitness culture that empowers people to be the masters of their health and helps the world remain closer together

According to Chrissie Miller, BioFit has benefited thousands of her customers. It is unknown, though, what kind of job Chrissie Miller. No one ones about where she lives either. She makes no argument of being a health specialist of any kind, but she continues to have clients of various kinds.

Where to Buy BioFit?

Again, BioFit is only accessible for sale through the gobiofit.com website. Here are the prices at which it’s currently being offered here:

1 bottle for $69

3 bottles cost $177.00 (most popular selection)

6 bottles go for $294 (best value)

Shipping and handling are included in these prices. BioFit is one of the most expensive probiotic supplements on the market, yet Chrissie says she holds the prices at rock bottom, just to be able to pay the people she works with. Besides, the supplement is priced according to its quality and the quantity provided. Keep in mind that skimping on dosages usually produces worse performance. If you’re not 100% satisfied, send it back within 180 days and you’ll get a full refund of your money. There are no additional shipping charges.

The 3 Bonuses that Come with All BioFit Orders

Here are the 3 bonuses that customers receiving when ordering any of the BioFit offers available:

Bonus #1: The Truth About Dieting

Treat yourself. It's not as easy as it sounds. When reading this e-book, you can learn how to indulge in the foods you love without gaining weight. BioFit suggests you eat as much as you can and still lose weight. And many people are ready to swear by this claim.

Bonus #2: Favorite Recipes

This book emphasizes low-fat dishes. There are recipes in it for delicious, healthy meals that can help you lose weight quickly, no matter what foods you love eating the most.

Bonus #3: Private Members Area

With access to menu schedules, tutorial notes, and recipes.

Are BioFit Probiotic Scam Risks Legit?

Yes, the BioFit scam risks are very serious and very legitimate. Why? Because they absolutely exist and are a harsh reality that anyone who does not buy Biofit probiotic pills directly from GoBioFit.com are at real risk of experiencing negative side effects and harmful adverse reactions due to all of the fake formulas floating around under the same brand name. Whether going to Amazon, Ebay, Walmart or any number of third party retail marketplaces, you can find BioFit weight loss supplements. But, the truth of the matter is they are all BioFit probiotic scams. Nature's Formulas and Chrissie Miller make it extremely clear that the only place they offer their BioFit weight loss probiotic formula is directly through the official website. Not only is this guaranteed to have been made in an FDA-approved facility with upkept cGMP standards, but it also ensures ultimate consumer protection in the form of a industry-leading 180 day money back guarantee. This is an incredible vote of confidence in just how effective the BioFit ingredients are at burning fat and losing weight naturally without the risk of any harmful side effects. And to top it off, no where else will real customers of BioFit be offered the three free bonuses that are worth the admission price of a one month supply and then some. All in all, these nefarious Biofit probiotic scam risks are what they will never tell you in all of these other fake reviews and fraudulent product listings as they are simply trying to make a quick dollar without actually informing or doing the necessary research to help consumers make an educated and informed decision when buying the real BioFit probiotic supplement directly from the manufacturer.

Final Verdict: Is BioFit Probiotic Right For You?

If you’ve been in the market for a real, legitimate supplement to help you lose weight, then look no further. BioFit has the proven ingredients and proven history of delivering real, long-term & sustainable weight loss. Thousands of adults from all over the world have already unlocked the power of BioFit to help them reach their fitness goals. If you’re ready to get slimmer & healthier, then you need to visit the official website of BioFit and order your bottles today!

In closing, this BioFit probiotic review covered all of the potential scam threats and health risks about the negative side effects and fraud complaints surrounding Nature's Formulas gut healing fat burner. Given all of the positives and very few negatives regarding the use of BioFit probiotic weight loss supplement, there is so much more to gain than lose out on when making a decision to try the number one selling fat burner on the market in 2021.

From the powerhouse probiotic strains that are clinically studied ingredients for burning fat more effectively and losing weight faster, to the incredibly generous 6 month refund policy to the three free bonuses offered with every order of BioFit probiotic, if you made it this far, it would be very wise to move forward with a purchase from the official website GoBioFit.com.

Official Website: https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

Email: support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

