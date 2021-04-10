Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

1,091 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 7,300. Our positivity rate is at 14.9 %. Total confirmed positive cases are now 144,154. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,549,388.

Distribution of positive cases by age;  *0-9 years (35),  *10-19 years (53),  *20-29 years (164),  *30-39 years (262),  *40-49 years (219),  *50-59 years (188),  *60 and above (170).

County distribution;  *Nairobi 353,  *Kiambu 67,  *Uasin Gishu 65,  *Mombasa 57,  *Kericho 51,  *Murang’a 50,  *Machakos 49,  *Nakuru 48,  *Kakamega 34,  *Kilifi 32,  *Makueni 29,  *Kajiado 29,  *Kitui 29,  *Nyandarua 26,  *Kisumu 25,  *Busia 22,  *Bungoma 17,  *Trans Nzoia 13 *Garissa 13,  *Turkana 10,  *Laikipia 10,  *Vihiga 10,  *Bomet 10,  *Meru 9,  *Baringo 7,  *Nyeri 7,  *Samburu 5,  *Migori 3,  *Kwale 2,  *Lamu 2,  *Siaya 2,  *West Pokot 1,  *Elgeyo Marakwet 1,  *Embu 1,  *Kirinyaga 1 and Narok 1.

RECOVERIES: *533 patients have recovered, 297 from health facilities, & 236 from Home Based and Isolation Care.  *Total recoveries now stand at 98,183.

DEATHS: *17 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with all of them having occurred in the last one month. *Cumulative fatalities are now at 2,309.

New deaths by age;  *0-9 years (0),  *10-19 years (0),  *20-29 (0),  *30-39 years (3),  *40-49 years (1),  *50-59 years (2),  *60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age;  *0-9 years (45),  *10-19 years (17),  *20-29 (94),  *30-39 years (208),  *40-49 years (323),  *50-59 years (522),  *60 years and above (1,100).

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: *1,605 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide  *4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.   *236 patients are in the ICU, 45 on ventilatory support & 159 on supplemental oxygen.  *32 patients are on observation. *259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION:  As of 8th April, 422,021 people have been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine:  *110,523 are Health Workers, *34,150 Security Officers, *59,906 Teachers &  *217,442 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

Gender: *238,522 (56.5%) are Males & *183,499 (43.5%) females.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

