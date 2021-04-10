Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

1,091 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 7,300. Our positivity rate is at 14.9 %. Total confirmed positive cases are now 144,154. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,549,388.

Distribution of positive cases by age; *0-9 years (35), *10-19 years (53), *20-29 years (164), *30-39 years (262), *40-49 years (219), *50-59 years (188), *60 and above (170).

County distribution; *Nairobi 353, *Kiambu 67, *Uasin Gishu 65, *Mombasa 57, *Kericho 51, *Murang’a 50, *Machakos 49, *Nakuru 48, *Kakamega 34, *Kilifi 32, *Makueni 29, *Kajiado 29, *Kitui 29, *Nyandarua 26, *Kisumu 25, *Busia 22, *Bungoma 17, *Trans Nzoia 13 *Garissa 13, *Turkana 10, *Laikipia 10, *Vihiga 10, *Bomet 10, *Meru 9, *Baringo 7, *Nyeri 7, *Samburu 5, *Migori 3, *Kwale 2, *Lamu 2, *Siaya 2, *West Pokot 1, *Elgeyo Marakwet 1, *Embu 1, *Kirinyaga 1 and Narok 1.

RECOVERIES: *533 patients have recovered, 297 from health facilities, & 236 from Home Based and Isolation Care. *Total recoveries now stand at 98,183.

DEATHS: *17 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with all of them having occurred in the last one month. *Cumulative fatalities are now at 2,309.

New deaths by age; *0-9 years (0), *10-19 years (0), *20-29 (0), *30-39 years (3), *40-49 years (1), *50-59 years (2), *60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age; *0-9 years (45), *10-19 years (17), *20-29 (94), *30-39 years (208), *40-49 years (323), *50-59 years (522), *60 years and above (1,100).

Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

ADMISSIONS: *1,605 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide *4,233 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. *236 patients are in the ICU, 45 on ventilatory support & 159 on supplemental oxygen. *32 patients are on observation. *259 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 246 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units.

VACCINATION: As of 8th April, 422,021 people have been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine: *110,523 are Health Workers, *34,150 Security Officers, *59,906 Teachers & *217,442 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

Gender: *238,522 (56.5%) are Males & *183,499 (43.5%) females.