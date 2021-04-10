Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)
We recorded 191 new cases out of 6,435 tests (3% positivity), 113 recoveries and 1 new death (Mhsripp).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
