Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,820 in the last 365 days.

Utah Takes Action to Ensure Accurate Census Results

SALT LAKE CITY (4/8/2021) – Today, Utah led a bipartisan group of 16 states in filing a brief supporting Alabama’s request to stop the Census Bureau from using the counting method ‘differential privacy’.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement  

“With all the important issues dependent on census data, Utah has a right to accurate data. But that is not what we’re getting,” Attorney General Reyes said. “The Census Bureau is statistically skewing the data for its upcoming report by using a method called ‘differential privacy.’”

“The inaccurate data will negatively affect already delicate redistricting efforts, as well as state and federal funding that are census-data driven. Utahns—especially in rural areas and minority communities—will be unnecessarily harmed using differential privacy.  The Bureau has alternative means to protect privacy without generating inaccurate data, and should use them.”

“This impacts all Americans. Leading a bi-partisan group of 16 states, we have filed a brief supporting Alabama’s request to stop the Census Bureau from using differential privacy.”

Read the brief of Amici Curiae here.

###

Related

You just read:

Utah Takes Action to Ensure Accurate Census Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.