Utah Takes Action to Ensure Accurate Census Results

SALT LAKE CITY (4/8/2021) – Today, Utah led a bipartisan group of 16 states in filing a brief supporting Alabama’s request to stop the Census Bureau from using the counting method ‘differential privacy’.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement

“With all the important issues dependent on census data, Utah has a right to accurate data. But that is not what we’re getting,” Attorney General Reyes said. “The Census Bureau is statistically skewing the data for its upcoming report by using a method called ‘differential privacy.’”

“The inaccurate data will negatively affect already delicate redistricting efforts, as well as state and federal funding that are census-data driven. Utahns—especially in rural areas and minority communities—will be unnecessarily harmed using differential privacy. The Bureau has alternative means to protect privacy without generating inaccurate data, and should use them.”

“This impacts all Americans. Leading a bi-partisan group of 16 states, we have filed a brief supporting Alabama’s request to stop the Census Bureau from using differential privacy.”

Read the brief of Amici Curiae here.

