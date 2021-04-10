Gutamin 7 Reviews - Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Gutamin 7 is a natural weight loss supplement that uses a fat blaster brain molecule in Pure Ashwagandha and gut-healing probiotics to burn fat but is it a scam or legit?

Gutamin 7 is a nutritional supplement that claims to use a gut-healing formula to support gut function and weight loss.

By taking one capsule of Gutamin 7 daily, you can purportedly heal the gut, support healthy gut function, and lose weight, among other benefits.

Does Gutamin 7 really support gut and immune function? How does Gutamin 7 work? Find out everything you need to know about Gutamin 7 today in our review.

What is Gutamin 7?

Gutamin 7 is a gut health supplement sold exclusively online through Gutamin7.com.

The supplement claims to contain a “gut-healing formula.” By taking that gut-healing formula daily, you can purportedly support gut health in multiple ways.

Gutamin 7 is marketed as both a gut supplement and a weight loss aid. The creators of the formula also claim it can influence immunity. Your gut is linked to crucial health and wellness benefits. If you have poor gut health, you could be more susceptible to weight gain, immune system problems, and other issues.

By taking one capsule of Gutamin 7 daily, you can purportedly solve these problems and get the gut health you need.

How Does Gutamin 7 Work?

The makers of Gutamin 7 say their formula can “support healthy gut function and weight loss.”

Each capsule of Gutamin 7 contains probiotic bacteria that support gut health in various ways. There are seven probiotic strains in Gutamin 7, which is why the formula is named Gutamin 7. Each strain is linked with different effects.

There is zero doubt in the scientific community: probiotics are crucial for gut health. Your gut is home to billions of bacteria, including good and bad bacteria. The good bacteria (probiotics) balance out the bad bacteria. If you have good probiotic bacteria levels in your gut, you tend to have good gut health.

Many people eat yogurt daily because yogurt is rich in probiotics. Others take probiotic supplements daily for the same reason. A single serving of yogurt can contain 1 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria, while a good probiotic supplement contains 5 billion to 100 billion CFUs.

Each CFU of probiotic bacteria is capable of forming a colony of bacteria in your gut. When you take a probiotic supplement, you’re putting living bacteria into your gut. It sounds gross, but studies show it’s a proven way to support gut health.

The makers of Gutamin 7 claim the seven probiotic strains in the supplement can help you:

Support digestive health

Balance weight naturally

Regulate digestion and metabolism

Support the absorption of vitamins and nutrients from the foods you eat

Support the body’s immune system

Support a solid gut wall, protecting you from outside invaders

According to customer testimonials shared online, you could lose weight, boost immunity, and support digestive health just by taking one capsule of Gutamin 7 every day.

Probiotic Strains in Gutamin 7

Gutamin 7 contains seven strains of probiotic bacteria. Different strains are associated with different benefits.

Here are all seven strains in Gutamin 7 and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: L. acidophilus is one of the most common and popular probiotic strains available today. The makers of Gutamin 7 claim this probiotic supports a healthy inflammation response in your gut and body. Your body uses inflammation to respond to disease and illness. Good inflammation response is linked with a good immune system. Poor inflammation response is linked to an overactive immune system and disease.

Lactobacillus Casei: This probiotic strain can purportedly help you lose weight, according to the makers of Gutamin 7. According to Linda, the sister of the person who created Gutamin 7, it helped her to be able to lose an average of 2 pounds every 24 hours by taking Gutamin 7, eating healthier, and exercising.

Bifidobacterium Longum: Another popular probiotic strain found in many supplements and foods, B. longum can purportedly break down carbs to help you enjoy guilt-free meals. Even if you eat a carb-rich meal, this bacteria strain should break down those carbs and lessen their impact on your body, according to the makers of Gutamin 7. The makers of Gutamin 7 also claim that B. longum has antioxidant effects and “provides potent antioxidant support,” which is a benefit we don’t often see associated with probiotic supplements. However, the company insists this ingredient can support your skin’s glow and radiance year-round.

Lactobacillus Plantarum: Another popular probiotic strain, L. Plantarum balances your gut bacteria and is not linked to any specific benefits, according to the makers of Gutamin 7.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: L. rhamnosus has “a unique ability to support your immune system,” according to the makers of Gutamin 7. The strain is one of the most researched probiotic strains in the world.

Bifidobacterium Breve: B. breve supports your immune system and is “the most potent antimicrobial organism in the human gut,” according to the makers of Gutamin 7. By taking it daily, you could support immunity.

Gutamin 7 Ingredients

The makers of Gutamin 7 disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront. The company lists the total number of colony-forming units (CFUs) in each capsule, along with the individual dosage of each probiotic strain.

Over half of Gutamin 7 consists of a single probiotic strain. Approximately 9mg of each 16.5mg serving is Bacillus subtilis.

There are 5.75 billion CFUs in total, which is average compared to other probiotic supplements. As mentioned above, probiotic yogurts must contain a minimum of 1 billion CFUs of probiotics (according to FDA regulations), while probiotic supplements contain anywhere from 5 billion to 100 billion CFUs.

The full list of ingredients in Gutamin 7 includes 16.58mg of probiotic bacteria (5.75 billion colony forming units or CFUs) across the following strains:

8.95mg of Bacillus subtilis

2.5mg of Lactobacillus Plantarum

1.56mg of Bifidobacterium longum

1.25mg of Lactobacillus rhamnosus

0.83mg of Lactobacillus casei

0.83mg of Lactobacillus acidophilus

0.63mg of Bifidobacterium breve

Inactive ingredients include cellulose (to create the capsule), maltodextrin, and medium-chain triglycerides (to bind the formula together).

Overall, the strains in Gutamin 7 are similar to the strains you can find in any other probiotic supplement. Gutamin 7 contains some of the most common (and most-researched) probiotic strains available today.

The Story Behind Gutamin 7

Gutamin 7 was created by a man named Brad Cameron.

Brad’s sister was obese, and her husband cheated on her with a skinnier woman. Brad’s sister was depressed for months. Then, Brad decided to help.

Brad come to create a probiotic supplement that would help his sister finally lose weight. His sister lost a significant amount of weight by switching to Gutamin 7 – along with minimal diet or exercise changes.

In fact, Brad claims his sister lost “1.5 ounces every hour” after taking Gutamin 7, or about 2 pounds in a 24 hour period. Brad’s sister Linda was able to rapidly lose weight by taking Gutamin 7 – all with limited effort. This is an extreme case for most, and may not be replicated by all users.

After witnessing the success, Brad decided to package the formula online and sell it as Gutamin 7. Today, anyone can buy that supplement online according to the official website.

Brad does not claim to be a medical doctor, nor does he claim to have any nutritional certifications. He does, however, claim to be a medical researcher from Illinois. Using his medical research experience, Brad formulated a supplement that could help his sister – and anyone – use the power of probiotics to get healthy and ultimately lose weight.

Scientific Evidence for Gutamin 7

Brad claims he formulated Gutamin 7 based on scientific studies. He cites one Harvard study that helped him create the formula for his sister to lose weight.

The Gutamin 7 references page cites just six sources, although none of the sources are related to the probiotic strains in Gutamin 7. There is, however, plenty of research on individual strains of probiotics that are included within the supplement. But it is important to know that Gutamin 7 has not completed any clinical trials, nor has it been tested by any third-party lab to verify its safety or efficacy.

So can you really lose a lot of weight with Glutamin 7? Or is it just another scam supplement? Let’s check the science.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that live in your gut. You get probiotics from the foods you eat – including yogurt and fermented foods like sauerkraut.

If you have indigestion, bloating, poor immunity, weight gain, and other issues, then it could be linked to imbalanced probiotic bacteria levels in your gut. Antibiotics can destroy probiotic bacteria, for example, as can a bad diet or poor lifestyle habits.

To fix this problem, many people take probiotic supplements or probiotic foods. Some studies have linked probiotics to immune function. Others have linked probiotics to heart health and weight loss.

Some studies show that probiotics help break down the fiber in your gut. Fiber is crucial for weight loss and overall health: fiber pushes waste out of your digestive tract. If you have too much fiber, however, then you’ll feel bloated. This study found that probiotics break down fiber into short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which could help digestion.

It’s true that obese people have different gut bacteria than skinnier people. If you are obese, then your gut bacteria likely look different than someone skinny. Scientists have noticed a difference even in moderately overweight people. Obese people may have different strains than skinnier people. Their strains also tend to be less diverse than skinnier people. When your strains are less diverse, it could weaken the ability of your gut to handle foods.

Can you really take probiotic supplements to lose weight? Are probiotics proven to help with weight loss? Studies show that probiotic supplements could help you lose weight in two ways:

Release hormones that regulate your appetite. Several studies show that probiotics can help release appetite-reducing hormones. As your body digests food, it releases hormones to signal your brain to stop eating. Your gut is telling your brain that it is full. If you don’t have good gut bacteria levels, your gut may never tell your brain that it’s full. Studies show that probiotic supplements can help release appetite-affecting hormones like peptide-1 and peptide YY. Higher levels of these hormones are linked with fat burning.

Raise levels of fat-regulating proteins. Probiotics also seem to increase the release of proteins that regulate fat, helping your body naturally store less fat. According to this study, for example, probiotics increased levels of a protein called angiopoietin-like 4 (Angptl4), encouraging your body to store less fat.

Other studies have linked probiotics to inflammation, immunity, and other health and wellness benefits. In other words, a strong and balanced gut is linked to overall good health.

It’s no secret that probiotics support good health. However, there’s specific evidence proving Gutamin 7 is better than other probiotic supplements or that it can lead to significant weight loss. Gutamin 7 contains ingredients similar to most probiotic supplements sold online today.

Gutamin 7 Pricing

Gutamin 7 is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering 3 or 6 bottles per order.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordered through the official website at Gutamin7.com:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping + Free Bottle of Pure Ashwagandha

Gutamin 7 Refund Policy

Gutamin 7 is backed by a 60-day refund policy.

If you don’t lose a significant amount of weight within the first 60 days of taking Gutamin 7, or if you’re unhappy with the effects of the supplement for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Returns Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood CO 80112

What is Pure Ashwagandha?

As part of a 2021 promotion, the makers of Gutamin 7 are bundling a supplement called Pure Ashwagandha with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases. If you buy the 3 or 6 bottle package of Gutamin 7, then you receive one or two free bottles of Pure Ashwagandha.

Who Created Gutamin 7?

The makers of Gutamin 7 do not disclose their name, their ingredient sources, their manufacturing location, or other information. It’s possible Gutamin 7 is created at the returns address listed above in suburban Denver, Colorado. However, there’s limited transparency regarding Gutamin 7’s manufacturing process, testing, or scientific research.

As of now, we have only found one way to contact the makers of Gutamin 7: by email - Email: contact@gutamin7.com

Final Word

Gutamin 7 is a probiotic nutritional supplement primarily marketed as a weight loss aid. By taking one capsule of Gutamin 7 daily, you can purportedly help improve your gut health, ultimately allowing you to lose weight easier and faster than a person with poor gut health.

Overall, Gutamin 7 is similar to other probiotic supplements sold online today. The supplement contains seven strains of probiotics linked to gut health, immunity, and overall health and wellness. To learn more about Gutamin 7 or to buy the supplement today, visit online at Gutamin7.com.

