Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Uniti Group, Surgalign Holdings, Tyson Foods, and Tricida on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT), Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.) (Nasdaq: SRGA), Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), and Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is is investigating certain officers and directors of Uniti Group, Inc. following news that the Shareholder Class Action Against Uniti Group has survived the motions to dismiss in the pending securities class action and may face damages.

The complaint alleges that Uniti made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is is investigating certain officers and directors of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.), following news that the Shareholder Class Action Against Surgalign has survived the motions to dismiss in the pending securities class action and may face damages.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filled against Tyson on February 2, 2021.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Tricida, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filled against Tricida on January 6, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Tricida’s NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

