Plug Power Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Plug Power

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG). Plug Power claims to be a leading provider of clean hydrogen and zero-emission fuel cell solutions. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

On March 2, 2021, Plug Power filed a Notification of Late Filing with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its annual report for the period ending December 31, 2020 because the Company was completing a “review and assessment of the treatment of certain costs with regard to the classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over these and other areas.” Plug Power also stated that “[i]t is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustment to current and/or prior period financial statements.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 7%, to close at $48.78 per share on March 2, 2021.

On March 16, 2021, after the market closed, Plug Power issued a press release announcing that it had found accounting errors and would restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020, which “should no longer be relied upon.”

Following this news, Plug Power’s shares fell $3.35 per share, or 7.85%, to close at $39.33 per share on March 17, 2021.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 7, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 329-8571.

