New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, April 9, 2021:

Public Meetings to Present 2021-2022 Proposed Projects for the Habitat Stamp Program

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled two public meetings in order to inform the Citizen Advisory Committee, as well as the members of the public, of proposed projects for the upcoming fiscal year. A short presentation providing background information about each proposal will be followed by a brief Q & A session where members of the Citizen Advisory Committee and the public are encouraged to ask questions. Members of the public are invited to attend one or both of these meetings (to be held virtually) in order to become familiar with the proposed projects.

April 12 at 5:00 p.m. (Bureau of Land Management Proposals)

April 13 at 5:00 p.m. (Forest Service Proposals)

Information about how to attend and participate in this meeting is available on the NMDGF Habitat Stamp webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/habitat-stamp, and copies of the proposed projects are also available on this page.

Comments on the proposed projects can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; by email to Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us; or in person at one of the meetings listed above.

