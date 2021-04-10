SqlDBM to Host Hands-On Lab at WWDVC 2021

WWDVC Logo

SqlDBM will host a hands-on lab session at WWDVC 2021 of their cloud-native data modeling tool

By adding SqlDBM to our toolbox, we now have a complete “soup-to-nuts” data management strategy and set of solutions in the cloud.” — Joseph Caparula, Senior Consultant at Pandata Group

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SqlDBM, a cloud-native database modeling tool, has announced that it will participate at the 7th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) as a platinum sponsor.

According to a spokesperson for the company, "WWDVC is the premiere Data Vault conference for Business Intelligence and Analytics professionals to learn about Data Vault 2.0 system of business intelligence, network, share stories, solve problems, see emerging trends, and get hands-on with leading vendors. The WWDVC is a unique one-of-a-kind single track annual event run by Data Vault Alliance to enable the Data Vault 2.0 community to share stories, exchange anecdotes, learn about what is new in the industry and interact with fellow participants, presenters and vendor representatives."

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code.

SqlDBM will host a live hands-on lab to demonstrate how its features empower data-driven teams through clarity and efficiency in visualizing, collaborating, developing, and managing their database and data warehousing assets in a centralized modeling platform.

Participants will be able to see how SqlDBM integrates with the Data Vault 2.0 methodology, and how it can empower various business entities across the organization, including development, governance, and project management. Anyone looking to familiarize themselves with SqlDBM’s current features and take a sneak peek at what’s coming next in the product roadmap is encouraged to attend.

In addition several presentations by customers, vendors and individuals are scheduled.

Attendees to the event include several notable people such as Bill Inmon - the father of data warehousing, Scott Ambler - The founder of Agile Modeling and co-founder of Disciplined Agile Deliveries, Heli Helskyaho - TOP 100 influencer on the IT sector in Finland, and several other thought leaders in the field. This unique event attracts some of the best minds in data management and getting value from your data assets.

Due to COVID restrictions, this year WWDVC will be a completely virtual event this year spanning multiple days in May 2021. The online event is being recorded and attendees will be able to participate for the live sessions from around the world in the EST time zone and/or watch the recorded presentations at their convenience. Because of this convenience, people from all around the world are attending.

To read more about the conference and get to know the presenters and vendors who will take part, please refer to the event webpage.

As a platinum sponsor, SqlDBM has secured a limited number of discounted coupons to the event. Those looking to attend the event can use coupon code SQLDBM21 to receive 20% off registration until May 1, 2021. To register visit https://wwdvc.com/#tile_registration

