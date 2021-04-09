Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,858 in the last 365 days.

2021 State Veterans Summit Survey

The State Veterans Summit Planning Committee has partnered with AARP to bring you the 2021 State Veterans Summit this summer. To bring you a program that meets your preferences, I ask that you respond to the pre-survey at the link below. The survey should take 5 minutes to complete.

 

We also ask that you share this link with your membership and network of veterans to allow for maximum response…please kindly respond by Tuesday, 20 Apr 21.

 

Survey link: https://bAit.ly/3w0Xwpp

 

More information will be posted at this link as details are confirmed.

 

https://hawaiiveteransfoundation.org/

You just read:

2021 State Veterans Summit Survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.