2021 State Veterans Summit Survey

The State Veterans Summit Planning Committee has partnered with AARP to bring you the 2021 State Veterans Summit this summer. To bring you a program that meets your preferences, I ask that you respond to the pre-survey at the link below. The survey should take 5 minutes to complete.

We also ask that you share this link with your membership and network of veterans to allow for maximum response…please kindly respond by Tuesday, 20 Apr 21.

Survey link: https://bAit.ly/3w0Xwpp

More information will be posted at this link as details are confirmed.

https://hawaiiveteransfoundation.org/