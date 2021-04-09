WE RISE TOGETHER: Stopping Anti-Asian Hate

A Special Virtual Town Hall

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: The rise in anti-Asian hate and violence is horrific and unacceptable. Each day another incident devastates America. President Biden issued a presidential memorandum in January condemning racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against the 21 million Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the United States. But the community needs action.



WHO: United in the same spirit and mission, leaders from ADL, Committee of 100, NAACP and the U.S. Senate will share concerns, experiences and how to move forward. How can we come together to create real change? Join the virtual town hall discussion.

Moderator: Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, ABC News Nightline

Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and National Director, ADL

Ambassador Gary Locke, Chairman-Elect, Committee of 100

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

The Honorable Alex Padilla, United States Senator, California

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13 at 8:30pm Eastern

WHERE: bit.ly/townhallwerisetogether

ABOUT:



Committee of 100 is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts focused on public policy engagement, civic engagement, and philanthropy. For over 30 years, Committee of 100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China. Visit https://www.committee100.org.





Contact: Charles Zinkowski Director of Communications Committee of 100 czinkowski@committee100.org