Spring Schedule at Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (April 9, 2021) - The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has released the April class schedule. The workshops will be hosted outside and led by Wildlife Commission staff. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed at all times.

In-person classes (Pisgah Forest):

April 10 and 22: Casting for Beginners , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Ages 12 and older. April 16: On the Water: Little River , 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older. April 19: Salamanders , 10 a.m. – noon. Ages 4-8.

, 10 a.m. – noon. Ages 4-8. April 20: Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 12 and older. April 27: Introduction to Fly Fishing , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 12 and older. April 28: Tracking , 10 a.m. – noon. Ages 8 and older.

, 10 a.m. – noon. Ages 8 and older. April 28: Stream Investigations, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 8 and older.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Ages 8 and older. April 29: On the Water: Davidson River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.

More classes will be added throughout the month and promoted on the Center’s online program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for all classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.

About the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, alongside the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.